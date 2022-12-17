Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 62, Culver Academy, Ind. 32

Alliance Marlington 54, Salem 45

Amherst Steele 57, Berea-Midpark 33

Arcadia 44, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 33

Austintown Fitch 56, Youngs. Mooney 24

Avon 67, N. Ridgeville 58

Batavia 54, Batavia Clermont NE 48

Bay Village Bay 43, Fairview 32

Bellbrook 65, Day. Oakwood 32

Bellville Clear Fork 52, Marion Harding 48

Beloit W. Branch 43, Ursuline Academy 27

Beloit W. Branch 43, Youngs. Ursuline 27

Berlin Center Western Reserve 40, Ravenna SE 32

Berlin Hiland 44, Sugarcreek Garaway 25

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 48, Hudson 43

Byesville Meadowbrook 71, Crooksville 45

Caledonia River Valley 48, Shelby 43

Cardington-Lincoln 42, Howard E. Knox 31

Carlisle 38, Franklin 30

Carrollton 69, Navarre Fairless 62

Centerburg 44, Newark Licking Valley 35

Chagrin Falls Kenston 55, Akr. Buchtel 8

Cin. Princeton 68, Cin. Colerain 48

Cin. St. Ursula 59, Sylvania Northview 44

Collins Western Reserve 38, Greenwich S. Cent. 29

Cols. Africentric 59, Bishop Hartley 45

Cols. School for Girls 50, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35

Columbia Station Columbia 55, West Salem Northwestern 29

Columbiana Crestview 59, Minerva 24

Convoy Crestview 46, Kalida 40

Copley 56, Cuyahoga Falls 20

Cornerstone Christian 37, Beachwood 36

Cory-Rawson 57, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 25

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 44, N. Can. Hoover 33

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 57, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 28

Day. Meadowdale 42, Cin. Taft 4

Defiance Ayersville 41, Montpelier 30

Doylestown Chippewa 48, Independence 32

Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Thornville Sheridan 45

Dublin Coffman 50, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 37

Elmore Woodmore 51, Rossford 12

Elyria Cath. 57, N. Olmsted 17

Fairport Harbor Harding 65, Vienna Mathews 15

Genoa Area 45, Tontogany Otsego 29

Grafton Midview 36, Avon Lake 32

Green 44, Massillon Perry 36

Greenville 49, Piqua 23

Jackson 54, Chillicothe 51

Lakewood 49, Parma Hts. Holy Name 20

Legacy Charter, S.C. 60, SPIRE 50

Legacy Christian 35, Newton Local 22

Lima Perry 48, Kenton 40

Logan 67, Zanesville 56

Malvern 61, Louisville Aquinas 27

Maple Hts. 44, Bedford 30

Maria Stein Marion Local 34, Van Wert 30

Marysville 48, Grove City 35

Mason 66, Middletown 24

Massillon Jackson 61, Can. Glenoak 38

Massillon Tuslaw 43, Creston Norwayne 34

Mentor Lake Cath. 45, Parma Padua 44

Metamora Evergreen 62, Maumee 40

Middletown Madison Senior 34, Brookville 30

Monroeville 39, Ashland Crestview 38

Mowrystown Whiteoak 57, RULH 41

Mt. Gilead 44, Fredericktown 32

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43, Attica Seneca E. 21

New Concord John Glenn 59, Zanesville Maysville 17

New Lexington 63, Coshocton 27

New Paris National Trail 45, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 35

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 48, Carey 41

Newark 81, Grove City Cent. Crossing 35

Norwalk 58, Huron 39

Oberlin Firelands 52, Lorain 39

Olmsted Falls 69, Elyria 15

Painesville Riverside 66, Painesville Harvey 28

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 41, Medina Buckeye 37

Parma Normandy 55, Parma 34

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 74, Day. Dunbar 14

Philo 53, Warsaw River View 40

Plain City Jonathan Alder 31, Bellefontaine 30

Richfield Revere 56, Barberton 18

Richwood N. Union 65, St. Paris Graham 15

Rocky River 37, Westlake 35

S. Webster 52, Ironton Rock Hill 46

Seaman N. Adams 37, Sardinia Eastern Brown 31

Southeastern 56, Williamsport Westfall 47

Sparta Highland 57, Galion 17

Springboro 51, Centerville 44

St. Henry 76, Ansonia 48

Strongsville 54, Euclid 15

Sullivan Black River 56, Rittman 38

Sycamore Mohawk 54, Bucyrus Wynford 40

Tallmadge 41, Aurora 40

Troy Christian 90, Tipp City Bethel 52

Union City Mississinawa Valley 40, Botkins 28

Upper Sandusky 55, Bucyrus 26

Vincent Warren 64, Cambridge 9

W. Chester Lakota W. 42, Cin. Sycamore 34

Warren Howland 54, Alliance 48

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 36, Washington C.H. 26

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 58, Caldwell 28

Wooster 55, New Philadelphia 41

Worthington Christian 63, Mechanicsburg 58, OT

Youngs. Boardman 47, Girard 32

Youngs. Valley Christian 36, Youngs. Chaney High School 31

Zanesville W. Muskingum 47, McConnelsville Morgan 27

