Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amundsen 33, McHenry 31
Amundsen 42, Woodstock North 37
Aurora Central Catholic 65, Romeoville 51
Benton 33, Nashville 30
Benton Harbor, Mich. 36, Hillcrest 29
Bethalto Civic Memorial 45, Edwardsville 36
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 55, Oneida (ROWVA) 19
Camp Point Central 43, Monmouth-Roseville 39
Carbondale 54, Granite City 48
Centralia Christ Our Rock 53, Red Hill 26
Chicago Resurrection 51, Lincoln Park 28
Dakota 43, Somonauk 37
DeKalb 37, Marengo 33
DeKalb 42, Wauconda 23
Dixon 39, Moline 30
Dixon 40, Richwoods 35
Downers North 73, Downers South 31
Effingham St. Anthony 66, ALAH 39
Fairbury Prairie Central 41, Knoxville 32
Forreston 52, Milledgeville 22
Galena 51, Winnebago 43
Galesburg 81, Burlington, Iowa 29
Gallatin County 58, West Frankfort 37
Geneseo 49, Rockridge 15
Grayslake North 43, Crystal Lake South 32
Grayslake North 57, Woodstock Marian 54
Hall 35, Serena 30
Hamilton County 60, Mt. Carmel 27
Herscher 42, Coal City 39
Highland 42, Montgomery County, Mo. 30
Hillcrest 36, Lawton, Mich. 19
Hononegah 54, Rock Falls 28
Hononegah 76, Naperville Central 59
Johnsburg 51, Crystal Lake South 43
Kankakee Trinity Academy 34, Galesburg Christian High School 33
Lake Forest 52, Prospect 27
Lakes Community 38, McHenry 20
Libertyville 51, Vernon Hills 22
Lisle (Benet Academy) 61, St. Viator 40
Lovejoy 70, Kankakee 39
Loyola 57, Cary-Grove 19
Macomb 61, Abingdon 39
Maine South 50, Wheaton Warrenville South 35
Marengo 45, Crystal Lake Central 38
Marshall Co., Ky. 65, Goreville 44
Mendota 47, Earlville 31
Morgan Park 70, Harvey Thornton 33
Mounds Meridian 48, Fulton City, Ky. 25
Mt. Pulaski 53, Blue Ridge 15
Mt. Zion 51, Tolono Unity 36
N. Vermillion, Ind. 46, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 40
Naperville North 52, Sandburg 42
Neoga 53, Newton 44
Nokomis 67, Mount Olive 26
Normal Community 57, Urbana 20
Ottawa 49, Streator 15
Pecatonica 42, Forreston 32
Peoria Notre Dame 77, Normal West 44
Petersburg PORTA 40, Staunton 34
Pleasant Plains 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 26
Potosi/Cassville, Wis. 50, East Dubuque 35
Prairie Ridge 37, Round Lake 14
Prairie Ridge 49, Richmond-Burton 10
Providence 65, IC Catholic 35
Proviso East 64, Chicago (Christ the King) 28
Putnam County 56, LaMoille 9
River Ridge/Scales Mound 57, West Carroll 12
Rock Falls 63, Moline 42
Rock Island Alleman 58, Annawan 37
Rockford Boylan 54, Machesney Park Harlem 41
Rockford Lutheran 45, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 30
Rolling Meadows 53, Niles West 43
S. Bend Washington, Ind. 69, Bolingbrook 63
Sangamon Valley 47, Argenta-Oreana 27
Sherrard 43, Wethersfield 35
Sterling Newman 40, Polo 36
Stillman Valley 50, Rockford Christian 36
Taylorville 45, Rochester 37
West Chicago 42, St. Edward 24
Wheaton Academy 49, Lisle 35
Woodstock Marian 47, Johnsburg 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/