Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. East 60, Massillon Jackson 54
Archbold 46, Edon 26
Ashville Teays Valley 75, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 40
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Kansas Lakota 26
Batavia 54, Batavia Clermont NE 48
Beachwood 85, Geneva 71
Bishop Fenwick 45, Day. Oakwood 41
Brooklyn 50, Kirtland 45
Bucyrus Wynford 73, Sycamore Mohawk 69, OT
Burton Berkshire 46, Independence 42
Caldwell 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 53
Carey 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 20
Carlisle 61, New Paris National Trail 25
Carrollton 61, Navarre Fairless 46
Cedarville 61, Spring. Greenon 32
Chagrin Falls 68, Ashtabula Lakeside 41
Chesterland W. Geauga 52, Painesville Harvey 35
Cin. Princeton 53, Ottawa-Glandorf 52
Cin. Winton Woods 65, Hamilton Badin 60
Cin. Woodward 97, Cle. E. Tech 75
Circleville 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 47
Cle. St. Ignatius 68, Cols. Africentric 60
Crestwood, Pa. 69, Conneaut 47
Cuyahoga Hts. 72, Wickliffe 43
Day. Chaminade Julienne 59, Garfield Hts. 51
Defiance 61, Findlay 47
Dola Hardin Northern 61, Arcadia 39
Dover 47, Dresden Tri-Valley 31
Dublin Jerome 74, Bellefontaine 59
Fayetteville-Perry 61, Goshen 53
Georgetown 59, New Richmond 37
Hannibal River 86, Bridgeport 37
Hudson WRA 80, Peddie, N.J. 51
Ironton 64, Ironton St. Joseph 39
Jackson 49, Chillicothe 42
Johnstown Northridge 58, Heath 35
Kalida 55, Spencerville 45
Kenton 88, Waynesfield-Goshen 51
Kings Mills Kings 80, Trenton Edgewood 49
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 59, Cle. Hts. 50
Lexington 66, Marysville 57
Liberty Center 60, Defiance Tinora 50
Lima Temple Christian 66, New Knoxville 48
Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 64, Day. Belmont 47
Magnolia Sandy Valley 67, Kidron Cent. Christian 49
Mantua Crestwood 69, Conneaut 47
Mason 72, Cols. Linden-McKinley 47
Massillon 62, Akr. Coventry 35
Medina 57, Linsly, W.Va. 41
Miller City 77, McComb 49
Milton-Union 60, New Madison Tri-Village 50
Minster 53, Anna 46
Montpelier 70, Jones Leadership Academy 60
Morral Ridgedale 54, Delaware Christian 37
N. Can. Hoover 78, Ashland 49
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 69, Attica Seneca E. 58
Napoleon 43, Bryan 35
New Concord John Glenn 95, Marietta 73
New Lexington 53, Cols. Patriot Prep 34
Newton Local 66, Legacy Christian 44
Old Fort 72, Lakeside Danbury 60
Perrysburg 81, Cols. Walnut Ridge 74, OT
Richmond Hts. 88, Perry 45
Rockford Parkway 60, Pioneer N. Central 39
S. Webster 38, Chesapeake 34
Sandusky 78, Clyde 70
Sardinia Eastern Brown 51, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 46
Smithville 56, Massillon Tuslaw 26
St. Clairsville 80, Byesville Meadowbrook 39
Swanton 53, Edgerton 40
Tiffin Columbian 64, Sandusky Perkins 53
Tol. Ottawa Hills 74, Northwood 50
Tol. Start 42, Lyndhurst Brush 41
Tree of Life 69, Granville Christian 37
Uniontown Lake 56, Dalton 38
Upper Sandusky 73, Bucyrus 44
Van Wert 58, Haviland Wayne Trace 55
Warren Harding 46, Warren JFK 28
Willard 67, Oak Harbor 45
Youngs. Mooney 72, Youngstown Urban Scholars 34
Hall of Fame City Hardwood Classic=
Can. Glenoak 60, Akr. Hoban 59
Louisville 70, Mentor 62
Scholastic Play by Play Classic=
STVM 67, Sierra Canyon, Calif. 61
Springfield Holiday Showcase=
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 79, Youngs. Chaney High School 43
E. Can. 50, Mogadore Field 48
Steve Smith Holiday Classic=
Creston Norwayne 60, Berlin Hiland 52
Norton 56, West Salem Northwestern 51
Wooster 71, Richfield Revere 63
The Alley Classic=
Stewart Federal Hocking 76, Bainbridge Paint Valley 74
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Corning Miller vs. Zanesville Rosecrans, ccd.
