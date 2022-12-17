Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press6

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. East 60, Massillon Jackson 54

Archbold 46, Edon 26

Ashville Teays Valley 75, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 40

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Kansas Lakota 26

Batavia 54, Batavia Clermont NE 48

Beachwood 85, Geneva 71

Bishop Fenwick 45, Day. Oakwood 41

Brooklyn 50, Kirtland 45

Bucyrus Wynford 73, Sycamore Mohawk 69, OT

Burton Berkshire 46, Independence 42

Caldwell 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 53

Carey 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 20

Carlisle 61, New Paris National Trail 25

Carrollton 61, Navarre Fairless 46

Cedarville 61, Spring. Greenon 32

Chagrin Falls 68, Ashtabula Lakeside 41

Chesterland W. Geauga 52, Painesville Harvey 35

Cin. Princeton 53, Ottawa-Glandorf 52

Cin. Winton Woods 65, Hamilton Badin 60

Cin. Woodward 97, Cle. E. Tech 75

Circleville 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 47

Cle. St. Ignatius 68, Cols. Africentric 60

Crestwood, Pa. 69, Conneaut 47

Cuyahoga Hts. 72, Wickliffe 43

Day. Chaminade Julienne 59, Garfield Hts. 51

Defiance 61, Findlay 47

Dola Hardin Northern 61, Arcadia 39

Dover 47, Dresden Tri-Valley 31

Dublin Jerome 74, Bellefontaine 59

Fayetteville-Perry 61, Goshen 53

Georgetown 59, New Richmond 37

Hannibal River 86, Bridgeport 37

Hudson WRA 80, Peddie, N.J. 51

Ironton 64, Ironton St. Joseph 39

Jackson 49, Chillicothe 42

Johnstown Northridge 58, Heath 35

Kalida 55, Spencerville 45

Kenton 88, Waynesfield-Goshen 51

Kings Mills Kings 80, Trenton Edgewood 49

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 59, Cle. Hts. 50

Lexington 66, Marysville 57

Liberty Center 60, Defiance Tinora 50

Lima Temple Christian 66, New Knoxville 48

Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 64, Day. Belmont 47

Magnolia Sandy Valley 67, Kidron Cent. Christian 49

Mantua Crestwood 69, Conneaut 47

Mason 72, Cols. Linden-McKinley 47

Massillon 62, Akr. Coventry 35

Medina 57, Linsly, W.Va. 41

Miller City 77, McComb 49

Milton-Union 60, New Madison Tri-Village 50

Minster 53, Anna 46

Montpelier 70, Jones Leadership Academy 60

Morral Ridgedale 54, Delaware Christian 37

N. Can. Hoover 78, Ashland 49

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 69, Attica Seneca E. 58

Napoleon 43, Bryan 35

New Concord John Glenn 95, Marietta 73

New Lexington 53, Cols. Patriot Prep 34

Newton Local 66, Legacy Christian 44

Old Fort 72, Lakeside Danbury 60

Perrysburg 81, Cols. Walnut Ridge 74, OT

Richmond Hts. 88, Perry 45

Rockford Parkway 60, Pioneer N. Central 39

S. Webster 38, Chesapeake 34

Sandusky 78, Clyde 70

Sardinia Eastern Brown 51, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 46

Smithville 56, Massillon Tuslaw 26

St. Clairsville 80, Byesville Meadowbrook 39

Swanton 53, Edgerton 40

Tiffin Columbian 64, Sandusky Perkins 53

Tol. Ottawa Hills 74, Northwood 50

Tol. Start 42, Lyndhurst Brush 41

Tree of Life 69, Granville Christian 37

Uniontown Lake 56, Dalton 38

Upper Sandusky 73, Bucyrus 44

Van Wert 58, Haviland Wayne Trace 55

Warren Harding 46, Warren JFK 28

Willard 67, Oak Harbor 45

Youngs. Mooney 72, Youngstown Urban Scholars 34

Hall of Fame City Hardwood Classic=

Can. Glenoak 60, Akr. Hoban 59

Louisville 70, Mentor 62

Scholastic Play by Play Classic=

STVM 67, Sierra Canyon, Calif. 61

Springfield Holiday Showcase=

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 79, Youngs. Chaney High School 43

E. Can. 50, Mogadore Field 48

Steve Smith Holiday Classic=

Creston Norwayne 60, Berlin Hiland 52

Norton 56, West Salem Northwestern 51

Wooster 71, Richfield Revere 63

The Alley Classic=

Stewart Federal Hocking 76, Bainbridge Paint Valley 74

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Corning Miller vs. Zanesville Rosecrans, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

