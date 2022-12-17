Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arthur Christian 43, Georgetown La Salette 40
Ashton-Franklin Center 55, Alden-Hebron 50
Augusta Southeastern 41, Fulton 27
Aurora (West Aurora) 61, Chicago (Lane) 54
Bartlett 67, Hinsdale Central 62
Bensenville (Fenton) 67, Addison Trail 52
Benton 53, Nashville 40
Bradley-Bourbonnais 86, Plainfield Central 63
Breese Mater Dei 56, Monticello 35
Burlington Central 75, Hinsdale South 47
Camp Point Central 57, Madison 46
Castle, Ind. 66, Collinsville 39
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 54, Aurora Central Catholic 51
Clinton 61, Tri-Valley 54
Conant 51, Maine West 36
Dixon 59, Woodstock North 50
Downers North 73, Downers South 31
Earlville 51, Mendota 41
East St. Louis 74, Jefferson City, Mo. 61
Evansville Reitz, Ind. 64, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 60
Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Colfax Ridgeview 52
Gary 21st Century, Ind. 81, Bolingbrook 77
Glenbrook North 70, Maine East 39
Glenbrook South 62, Jacksonville 23
Goreville 63, West Frankfort 37
Hannibal, Mo. 37, Rushville-Industry 36
Harrisburg 52, Du Quoin 45
Hersey 66, Lake Zurich 44
Highland 66, Chatham Glenwood 55
Hyde Park 63, Romeoville 43
Joliet Catholic 56, St. Viator 44
Joliet West 83, Neenah, Wis. 70
Kewanee 54, Riverdale 46
Knoxville 61, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 42
Lakes Community 50, Wauconda 44
Latin 54, Lindblom 52
Lincoln 59, Effingham 46
Marist 63, Naperville North 57
Marmion 80, Aurora Math-Science 39
Monmouth-Roseville 51, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 24
Mt. Zion 75, Mattoon 43
New Athens 60, Perryville, Mo. 44
Nokomis 53, Auburn 48
Oak Lawn Richards 72, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 35
Ottawa Marquette 58, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 25
Pembroke Hill, Mo. 58, Kankakee 38
Piasa Southwestern 52, Raymond Lincolnwood 24
Pinckneyville 52, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 27
Pleasant Plains 45, Tolono Unity 43, OT
Pope County 67, Joppa 40
Rich Township 34, Farragut 19
Rochester 63, Taylorville 31
Rockford Boylan 80, Algonquin (Jacobs) 48
Rockridge 59, Columbia 53
South County 54, Carlinville 19
Springfield Southeast 63, Evansville North, Ind. 51
Staunton 60, Lebanon 18
Tamms (Egyptian) 55, Dongola 39
Teutopolis 56, East Peoria 48
Tuscola 62, Tri-County 23
Vienna 84, Johnston City 55
Warren 66, Galena 60
Whitney Young 51, LR Christian, Ark. 48
ILL-IA Border Shootout=
Davenport, North, Iowa 74, Geneseo 35
North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa 61, Galesburg 57
Sterling 70, Assumption, Davenport, Iowa 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/