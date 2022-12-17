Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press11

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arthur Christian 43, Georgetown La Salette 40

Ashton-Franklin Center 55, Alden-Hebron 50

Augusta Southeastern 41, Fulton 27

Aurora (West Aurora) 61, Chicago (Lane) 54

Bartlett 67, Hinsdale Central 62

Bensenville (Fenton) 67, Addison Trail 52

Benton 53, Nashville 40

Bradley-Bourbonnais 86, Plainfield Central 63

Breese Mater Dei 56, Monticello 35

Burlington Central 75, Hinsdale South 47

Camp Point Central 57, Madison 46

Castle, Ind. 66, Collinsville 39

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 54, Aurora Central Catholic 51

Clinton 61, Tri-Valley 54

Conant 51, Maine West 36

Dixon 59, Woodstock North 50

Downers North 73, Downers South 31

Earlville 51, Mendota 41

East St. Louis 74, Jefferson City, Mo. 61

Evansville Reitz, Ind. 64, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 60

Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Colfax Ridgeview 52

Gary 21st Century, Ind. 81, Bolingbrook 77

Glenbrook North 70, Maine East 39

Glenbrook South 62, Jacksonville 23

Goreville 63, West Frankfort 37

Hannibal, Mo. 37, Rushville-Industry 36

Harrisburg 52, Du Quoin 45

Hersey 66, Lake Zurich 44

Highland 66, Chatham Glenwood 55

Hyde Park 63, Romeoville 43

Joliet Catholic 56, St. Viator 44

Joliet West 83, Neenah, Wis. 70

Kewanee 54, Riverdale 46

Knoxville 61, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 42

Lakes Community 50, Wauconda 44

Latin 54, Lindblom 52

Lincoln 59, Effingham 46

Marist 63, Naperville North 57

Marmion 80, Aurora Math-Science 39

Monmouth-Roseville 51, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 24

Mt. Zion 75, Mattoon 43

New Athens 60, Perryville, Mo. 44

Nokomis 53, Auburn 48

Oak Lawn Richards 72, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 35

Ottawa Marquette 58, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 25

Pembroke Hill, Mo. 58, Kankakee 38

Piasa Southwestern 52, Raymond Lincolnwood 24

Pinckneyville 52, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 27

Pleasant Plains 45, Tolono Unity 43, OT

Pope County 67, Joppa 40

Rich Township 34, Farragut 19

Rochester 63, Taylorville 31

Rockford Boylan 80, Algonquin (Jacobs) 48

Rockridge 59, Columbia 53

South County 54, Carlinville 19

Springfield Southeast 63, Evansville North, Ind. 51

Staunton 60, Lebanon 18

Tamms (Egyptian) 55, Dongola 39

Teutopolis 56, East Peoria 48

Tuscola 62, Tri-County 23

Vienna 84, Johnston City 55

Warren 66, Galena 60

Whitney Young 51, LR Christian, Ark. 48

ILL-IA Border Shootout=

Davenport, North, Iowa 74, Geneseo 35

North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa 61, Galesburg 57

Sterling 70, Assumption, Davenport, Iowa 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

