Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 33, McHenry 31

Amundsen 42, Woodstock North 37

Aurora Central Catholic 65, Romeoville 51

Benton 33, Nashville 30

Carbondale 54, Granite City 48

Chicago Resurrection 51, Lincoln Park 28

Dakota 43, Somonauk 37

DeKalb 37, Marengo 33

DeKalb 42, Wauconda 23

Dixon 39, Moline 30

Dixon 40, Richwoods 35

Effingham St. Anthony 66, ALAH 39

Fairbury Prairie Central 41, Knoxville 32

Galena 51, Winnebago 43

Galesburg 81, Burlington, Iowa 29

Grayslake North 43, Crystal Lake South 32

Grayslake North 57, Woodstock Marian 54

Hall 35, Serena 30

Hamilton County 60, Mt. Carmel 27

Herscher 42, Coal City 39

Highland 42, Montgomery County, Mo. 30

Hillcrest 36, Lawton, Mich. 19

Hononegah 76, Naperville Central 59

Johnsburg 51, Crystal Lake South 43

Kankakee Trinity Academy 34, Galesburg Christian High School 33

Lake Forest 52, Prospect 27

Libertyville 51, Vernon Hills 22

Lisle (Benet Academy) 61, St. Viator 40

Maine South 50, Wheaton Warrenville South 35

Marengo 45, Crystal Lake Central 38

Marshall Co., Ky. 65, Goreville 44

Mendota 47, Earlville 31

Morgan Park 70, Harvey Thornton 33

Mt. Pulaski 53, Blue Ridge 15

Mt. Zion 51, Tolono Unity 36

N. Vermillion, Ind. 46, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 40

Naperville North 52, Sandburg 42

Normal Community 57, Urbana 20

Ottawa 49, Streator 15

Pleasant Plains 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 26

Prairie Ridge 37, Round Lake 14

Prairie Ridge 49, Richmond-Burton 10

Providence 65, IC Catholic 35

Putnam County 56, LaMoille 9

River Ridge/Scales Mound 57, West Carroll 12

Rock Falls 63, Moline 42

Rock Island Alleman 58, Annawan 37

Rockford Lutheran 45, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 30

Rolling Meadows 53, Niles West 43

S. Bend Washington, Ind. 69, Bolingbrook 63

Sangamon Valley 47, Argenta-Oreana 27

Sterling Newman 40, Polo 36

Taylorville 45, Rochester 37

West Chicago 42, St. Edward 24

Wheaton Academy 49, Lisle 35

Woodstock Marian 47, Johnsburg 32

