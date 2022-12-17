Roberts helps San Francisco hand UNLV its first loss, 75-73

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyrell Roberts scored 17 points and buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with six seconds remaining to rally San Francisco to a 75-73 victory over UNLV on Saturday night.

Zane Meeks finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Dons (9-3), who handed UNLV its first loss of the season. Khalil Shabazz scored 17 points and added seven rebounds.

Elijah Harkless led the Rebels (10-1) with 21 points, five assists and two steals. Luis Rodriguez added 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Roberts scored 14 points in the second half to help San Francisco overcome a nine-point deficit at intermission.

