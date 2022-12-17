PAWS of Muskingum County Host Kitten and Cat Adoption Event

ZANESVILLE, oh – PAWS of Muskingum County is hosting a cat and kitten Adoption Event December 17th and 18th.



At the local PetSmart in Zanesville, the PAWS of Muskingum County had around 30 cats to give up for adoption. The adoption event will be going on December 17th until 8pm, and December 18th from 10am to 6pm. These furry friends want to find a good, permanent, and loving home for their Christmas wishes.

“There are several of us in this group, our major goal is simply to improve the quality of life for the animals and pets in Muskingum County.” President of PAWS of Muskingum County, Teresa Hildebrand stated.



This year, PAWS of Muskingum County had over 250 adoptions so far. The price to adopt a kitten is $60, and for an adult cat it’s $40. With all the cats being vaccinated, neutered, and spayed, they’re all ready to find their fur-ever home. If you do plan on adopting a new furry companion, please bring a carrier.

“The light up of someone’s face when they take a kitten home, they’re going to give them a forever home. Like I tell them, it’s a 10 to 15 year commitment, it’s not something to be taken lightly. But, when you see a kid or even an adult go home with a little new companion for their life, yeah, it makes it worthwhile.” Hildebrand said.

For more information you can call the number below.

(740) 221-7278