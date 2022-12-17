Hardy scores 15 as UTEP beats Louisiana Tech 60-55

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Tae Hardy scored 15 points as UTEP beat Louisiana Tech 60-55 on Saturday night.

Hardy also added three steals for the Miners (7-3). Carlos Lemus scored eight points while shooting 2 of 3 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line. Mario McKinney Jr. went 3 of 5 from the field to finish with seven points.

Cobe Williams finished with 18 points and five steals for the Bulldogs (6-5). Isaiah Crawford added 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Louisiana Tech. Keaston Willis also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.