GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 68, OPH 33
Andrew 32, Evergreen Park 26
Annawan 63, Bureau Valley 30
Aurora (East) 38, Larkin 32
Barrington 60, Schaumburg 37
Chatham Glenwood 58, Springfield Southeast 52
Chicago (Back of the Yards) 28, Fenger 24
Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 23, (Chicago ) Wolcott 19
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 45, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 22
Conant 31, Palatine 24
De La Salle 71, Reavis 53
Deerfield 69, Highland Park 44
Downers North 54, Proviso West 21
Dundee-Crown 54, Algonquin (Jacobs) 33
Dyett 77, Chicago Vocational 6
Englewood STEM 69, Curie 30
Fenwick 48, Hillcrest 33
Freeport 68, Rockford East 53
Fremd 74, Hoffman Estates 27
Geneva 62, Batavia 40
Glenbard East 55, Bensenville (Fenton) 38
Glenbard South 63, Elgin 25
Grayslake Central 44, Lakes Community 37
Hampshire 46, McHenry 21
Hersey 70, Wheeling 26
Hinsdale Central 38, OPRF 28
Hinsdale South 51, Proviso East 31
Hononegah 58, Sterling 23
Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 36, St. Francis de Sales 14
Huntley 49, Crystal Lake South 21
Hyde Park def. Phillips, forfeit
IC Catholic 50, Thornridge 16
Joliet Central 54, Plainfield Central 36
Joliet West 58, Plainfield South 43
Kenwood 77, Morgan Park 49
Lake Park 43, Glenbard North 34
Lake Zurich 53, Warren Township 28
Latin 60, Mather 15
Libertyville 54, Waukegan 21
Lincoln 81, Effingham 43
Loyola 55, Evanston Township 33
Lyons 37, York 30
Maine South 61, Glenbrook North 42
Manteno 59, Momence 27
Maria 38, Gage Park 31
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 45, Naperville Neuqua Valley 44
Mt. Zion 42, Mattoon 38
Naperville Central 58, Rock Falls 56
North Shore Country Day 43, Northside Prep 29
Parkview Christian Academy 61, Christian Liberty Academy 27
Plainfield North 55, Oswego East 35
Prairie Ridge 45, Crystal Lake Central 34
Prospect 63, Elk Grove 28
Quincy Notre Dame 58, Mascoutah 42
Richwoods 57, Moline 24
Rickover Naval 52, Chicago Academy 23
Rochester 41, Normal University 25
Rockford Guilford 54, Rockford Boylan 45
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 43, Eisenhower 37
Sandwich 52, Plano 26
Sequoyah, Ga. 49, Kankakee 28
South Elgin 46, West Chicago 34
St. Charles North 67, St. Charles East 48
St. Laurence 48, Stagg 47
St. Mary, Ky. 40, Pope County 34
Stevenson 42, Mundelein 24
Sycamore 43, Winnebago 28
Ursuline, Mo. 44, Jerseyville Jersey 37
Vernon Hills 73, Maine East 29
Warren 50, South Beloit 28
Wauconda 40, North Chicago 10
Westmont 62, Chicago Christian 60
Wheaton North 62, Wheaton Warrenville South 45
Willowbrook 49, Downers South 40
Yorkville 56, Oswego 25
___
