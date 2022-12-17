Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 80, Macon Meridian 54

Algonquin (Jacobs) 53, Dundee-Crown 38

Altamont 68, OPH 33

Alton Marquette 63, Maryville Christian 34

Argo 61, Universal 43

Arthur Christian 51, Heritage 45

Athens 48, Mt. Pulaski 46

Aurora (West Aurora) 63, Minooka 21

Beardstown 56, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 41

Belleville East 66, Alton 31

Benton 67, West Frankfort 33

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 70, Leyden 54

Bethalto Civic Memorial 46, Waterloo 33

Bismarck-Henning 63, Danville Schlarman 46

Bloomington Central Catholic 75, Decatur St. Teresa 66

Blue Ridge 53, Decatur Christian 14

Brooks Academy 64, Oak Lawn Richards 61

Brother Rice 74, Leo 32

Camp Point Central 52, Quincy Notre Dame 33

Carbondale 62, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 58

Carmi White County 52, Hamilton County 35

Carrier Mills 40, Pope County 34

Carterville 43, Nashville 35

Casey-Westfield 48, Fairfield 47

Catlin (Salt Fork) 50, Tri-County 30

Centralia 46, Marion 29

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 65, DeLand-Weldon 8

Champaign St. Thomas More 36, Stanford Olympia 23

Chester 48, Red Bud 47

Chicago (Alcott) def. Chicago Uplift, forfeit

Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 56, Rickover Naval 46

Chicago (Christ the King) 79, CICS-Northtown 11

Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 63, (Chicago ) Wolcott 30

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 74, Wells 29

Chicago (Ogden International) 49, Chicago (Austin) 39

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 64, Farragut 63

Chicago Academy 64, Chicago (Intrinsic) 40

Chicago Christian 43, Wheaton Academy 41

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 59, Thornwood 52

Chicago Little Village 74, Douglass 29

Chicago Mt. Carmel 58, St. Francis de Sales 45

Cissna Park 64, Cullom Tri-Point 32

Clark County, Mo. 52, Illini West (Carthage) 43

Columbia 62, Monmouth-Roseville 31

Crab Orchard 62, Edwards County 47

Crete-Monee 68, Thornridge 54

Danville 41, Peoria Notre Dame 38

De La Salle 58, Providence 42

DeKalb 54, Waubonsie Valley 45

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 57, Sullivan 45

Decatur MacArthur 76, Springfield 39

Deerfield 69, Highland Park 44

Downers North 68, Proviso West 36

Downers South 59, Willowbrook 48

Dunlap 64, Canton 43

Dyett 77, Chicago Vocational 6

Earlville 50, Newark 43

East Alton-Wood River 52, Roxana 48

East St. Louis 81, Belleville West 52

Effingham St. Anthony 61, Dieterich 32

Elgin Academy 78, Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan) 27

Elmwood 58, Havana 44

Elverado 55, Tamms (Egyptian) 38

Eureka 53, Colfax Ridgeview 36

Ev. Day, Ind. 80, Mt. Carmel 52

Evergreen Park 67, Andrew 54

Fairbury Prairie Central 54, Pontiac 37

Fieldcrest 71, Bloomington Christian 67

Fithian Oakwood 68, Armstrong 37

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 42, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31

Flora 50, Eldorado 26

Freeburg 65, Salem 44

Fremd 58, Hoffman Estates 52

Galesburg 68, Geneseo 36

Geneva 47, Batavia 32

Georgetown La Salette 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39

Glenbrook North 64, Maine South 42

Glenbrook South 78, Niles West 57

Greenfield 61, Calhoun 46

Greenville 55, Staunton 38

Griggsville-Perry 0, Winchester (West Central) 0

Hampshire 43, McHenry 29

Hartsburg-Emden 55, Delavan 45

Harvard Westlake, Calif. 64, Whitney Young 52

Harvest Christian Academy 77, Westlake 50

Herrin 51, Murphysboro 32

Hersey 65, Wheeling 57

Heyworth 63, LeRoy 39

Hickman Co., Ky. 79, Galatia 55

Highland 51, Triad 43

Hillcrest 69, Shepard 33

Hinckley-Big Rock 57, LaMoille 30

Hinsdale Central 79, OPRF 75

Hoopeston 67, St. Anne 48

Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 61, Waldorf 54

Huntley 74, Crystal Lake South 48

IC Catholic 44, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 41

Illini Bluffs 58, Lewistown 38

Johnston City 70, Zeigler-Royalton 39

Joliet Central 92, Plainfield Central 91

Joliet West 58, Plainfield South 43

Joppa 69, Shawnee 58

Kaneland 57, LaSalle-Peru 36

Kennedy 80, Blue Island Eisenhower 72

Kewanee 66, Illinois Valley Central 43

Lake Park 55, Glenbard North 40

Lawrenceville 71, Marshall 40

Lemont 59, Thornton Fractional South 47

Lexington 58, El Paso-Gridley 44

Lincoln-Way East 76, Lincoln Way West 45

Lindblom 61, Chicago-University 54

Lisle (Benet Academy) 46, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 37

Lisle 57, Manteno 43

Litchfield 67, Pana 66

Lockport 52, Lincoln Way Central 44

Loyola 55, Evanston Township 33

Lyons 58, York 38

Macomb 51, Liberty 30

Madison 69, SIUE Charter 52

Manley 62, Kelvyn Park 59

Maroa-Forsyth 61, Warrensburg-Latham 38

Mascoutah 51, Jerseyville Jersey 38

Massac County 52, Harrisburg 41

Mather 63, Lake View 62

Mendota 56, Bureau Valley 41

Metamora 60, Pekin 44

Moline 56, Quincy 44

Montini 63, Providence-St. Mel 57

Morris 78, Rochelle 69

Morton 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 28

Mount Vernon 72, Cahokia 57

Naperville Neuqua Valley 57, Metea Valley 50

Naperville North 65, Naperville Central 35

Nazareth 53, Joliet Catholic 48

Neoga 42, Arcola 31

New Athens 79, Dupo 31

New Trier 71, Phoenix Horizon, Ariz. 42

Newton 59, Robinson 49

Niles North 74, Maine West 66

Nokomis 68, Mount Olive 28

Normal Community 66, Bloomington 50

Normal West 67, Urbana 48

Norris City (NCOE) 54, Hardin County 41

North Clay 67, Cisne 58

North Greene 50, Pittsfield 49, OT

North Lawndale 73, Lincoln Park 65

North-Mac 39, Piasa Southwestern 37

O’Fallon 53, Collinsville 50

Oak Lawn Community 55, Stagg 39

Okaw Valley 54, Moweaqua Central A&M 50

Olney (Richland County) 47, Paris 43

Oswego 56, Yorkville 51

Oswego East 63, Plainfield North 61

Ottawa 42, Sycamore 41

Ottawa Marquette 65, Dwight 49

Palatine 33, Conant 16

Parkview Christian Academy 61, Christian Liberty Academy 27

Payson Seymour 64, Brimfield 51

Payton 60, Chicago (Jones) 51

Peoria Christian 81, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 45

Peoria Manual 71, Champaign Central 60

Peotone 56, Reed-Custer 45

Pinckneyville 51, Anna-Jonesboro 39

Prairie Ridge 45, Crystal Lake Central 34

Princeton 80, Hall 47

Prospect 69, Elk Grove 36

Proviso East 75, Hinsdale South 53

Raby 68, Collins Academy 57

Richwoods 56, Peoria (H.S.) 55

Riverside-Brookfield 81, St. Francis 58

Roanoke-Benson 42, Woodland 39

Rochester 54, Normal University 44

Rock Island 70, Rock Island Alleman 29

Rockford Auburn 66, Machesney Park Harlem 51

Rockford Berean Baptist 45, East Moline Christian 30

Rockford East 76, Freeport 42

Rockford Guilford 74, Rockford Boylan 67

Rockridge 54, Aledo (Mercer County) 31

Rolling Meadows 53, Buffalo Grove 32

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 69, Eisenhower 31

Sandburg 58, Oak Forest 37

Sandwich 52, Plano 26

Schurz 73, Foreman 36

Seneca 58, Putnam County 51

Serena 79, DePue 22

Sesser-Valier 65, Christopher 46

Shelbyville 54, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42

Sherrard 48, Annawan 45

Simeon 72, LR Central, Ark. 54

Somonauk 57, Amboy 42

South Beloit 47, East Dubuque 28

South County 30, Raymond Lincolnwood 27

Sparta 46, Okawville 39

Springfield Lanphier 56, Jacksonville 47

Springfield Southeast 62, Chatham Glenwood 51

St. Charles East 42, St. Charles North 39

St. Ignatius 51, Fenwick 43

St. Patrick 45, Marist 41

St. Rita 58, DePaul College Prep 46

St. Viator 68, Carmel 62

Steinmetz 73, Chicago Roosevelt 38

Sterling 84, United Township High School 64

Streator 72, Coal City 71

Taft 61, Von Steuben 60

Thornton Fractional North 85, Epic Academy Charter 17

Tolono Unity 62, Clifton Central 38

Tremont 69, Fisher 22

Trenton Wesclin 53, Carlyle 22

Tuscola 70, Argenta-Oreana 31

Vernon Hills 66, Maine East 54

Washington 52, East Peoria 45

Waterloo Gibault 63, Breese Mater Dei 52

Watseka (coop) 45, Illinois Lutheran 44

Wayne City 49, Lovejoy 46

West Hancock 74, Barry (Western) 35

Wethersfield 48, Orion 45

Wheaton Warrenville South 48, Wheaton North 46

Whiting, Ind. 49, Chicago Washington 27

Williamsville 64, Buffalo Tri-City 48

Wilmington 50, Herscher 43

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 58, Cumberland 54

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 55, Biggsville West Central 47

Woodlawn 53, Waltonville 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hillsboro vs. Vandalia, ccd.

Jacksonville Routt vs. Pleasant Hill, ccd.

