BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 59, Upper Dublin 49
Academy of the New Church 70, Pennington, N.J. 35
Albert Gallatin 64, Connellsville 45
Allentown Central Catholic 31, Stroudsburg 24
Archbishop Ryan 77, St. Frances Academy, Md. 69
Armstrong 67, Slippery Rock 53
Austin 55, Oswayo 45
Bentworth 61, Frazier 49
Berks Catholic 64, Twin Valley 32
Bethlehem Catholic 48, Easton 39
Bethlehem Freedom 64, Nazareth Area 54
Big Spring 47, West Perry 37
Bishop Canevin 62, Avonworth 60
Bishop Guilfoyle 73, Richland 35
Bishop McCort 78, Somerset 55
Blackhawk 60, Hopewell 25
Blue Mountain 60, Panther Valley 42
Boyertown 57, Owen J Roberts 43
Bradford 57, Punxsutawney 42
Brandywine Heights 60, Pequea Valley 43
Bristol 47, Renaissance Academy 41
Brownsville 46, Yough 36
Calvary Christian 54, Collegium Charter School 48
Cambria Heights 51, Homer-Center 46
Carlynton 65, West Allegheny 48
Central Bucks East 61, Pennridge 46
Central Bucks South 57, Central Bucks West 48
Central Martinsburg 70, Bishop Carroll 42
Central Mountain 84, Hollidaysburg 70
Charleroi 68, Waynesburg Central 59
Chartiers Valley 66, Mount Lebanon 51
Chartiers-Houston High School 59, Burgettstown 38
Cheltenham 68, William Tennent 63
Chestnut Ridge 72, Dubois 62
Claysburg-Kimmel 65, Forbes Road 44
Cocalico 64, Northern Lebanon 47
Conestoga 61, Ridley 55
Conestoga Valley 46, Solanco 33
Corry 62, Maplewood 28
Deer Lakes 88, Ligonier Valley 46
Dover 56, Spring Grove 53
East Allegheny 58, Greensburg Salem 52
East Juniata 39, Newport 17
Eden Christian 70, South Side 25
Elizabeth Forward 56, Trinity 50
Elk County Catholic 50, Brookville 47
Ephrata 45, Garden Spot 41
Erie 73, Taylor Allderdice 63
Farrell 68, Reynolds 22
Fels 79, Philadelphia George Washington 36
Fort Cherry 89, Bethlehem Center 27
Fox Chapel 57, Baldwin 54
Geibel Catholic 52, Carmichaels 44
Germantown Friends 70, Girard College 34
Girard 54, Cochranton 30
Greater Johnstown 76, Forest Hills 48
Greencastle Antrim 67, James Buchanan 37
Greenville 66, Saegertown 48
Hampton 69, Plum 45
Harbor Creek 50, North East 35
Haverford 57, Upper Darby 17
Haverford School 83, Maritime Academy 56
Hempfield 61, Cedar Crest 46
Huntingdon 54, Bellefonte 49
Jeannette 67, Serra Catholic 62
Kennedy Catholic 45, West Middlesex 34
Kennett 52, Oxford 45
Kutztown 65, Antietam 57
Lancaster McCaskey 72, Penn Manor 50
Latin Charter 59, Mastery Charter North 47
Leechburg 69, St. Joseph 62
Lincoln High School 63, New Brighton 48
Lincoln Park Charter 78, Beaver Area 76
Linville Hill 65, Conestoga Christian 28
Littlestown 65, Delone 42
Lower Merion 68, Garnet Valley 58
Lower Moreland 60, New Hope-Solebury 37
MaST II Community Charter 51, Mastery Charter South 41
Manheim Central 45, Elizabethtown 44
Manheim Township 62, Lebanon 46
Mechanicsburg 48, Cedar Cliff 41
Mercer 66, Jamestown 34
Mercyhurst Prep 47, Grove City 46
Methacton 49, Perkiomen Valley 47
Middletown 56, Camp Hill 54
Milton Hershey 62, Hershey 59
Minersville 52, Shikellamy 45
Mohawk 83, Rochester 62
Moon 51, Pine-Richland 39
Mount Pleasant 55, Southmoreland 53
Muhlenberg 70, Governor Mifflin 38
Neighborhood Academy 59, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 49
Neshannock 73, Freedom Area 23
North Clarion 67, Union City 46
North Hills 55, Seneca Valley 53
North Penn 80, Souderton 61
North Schuylkill 69, Pine Grove 61
Northern Garrett, Md. 67, Meyersdale 48
Northumberland Christian 68, Belleville Mennonite 23
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 69, Brentwood 48
Palmyra 52, Mifflin County 41
Penn Cambria 73, Bedford 59
Peters Township 74, Penn-Trafford 45
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 79, West Philadelphia 42
Phoenixville 56, Upper Perkiomen 44
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 73, Hatboro-Horsham 21
Portage Area 84, River Valley 37
Quakertown 64, Wissahickon 49
Riverview 58, Greensburg Central Catholic 54
Rocky Grove 45, Lakeview 35
SHABACH! Christian, Md. 91, First Love Christian 68
SLA Beeber 71, Engineering And Science 59
Shady Side Academy 59, Burrell 50
Sharon 67, Conneaut Area 29
Sharpsville 70, Commodore Perry 52
South Allegheny 69, McKeesport 50
South Park 72, Cal 35
Southern Fulton 50, Everett 39
Southern Huntingdon 43, Northern Bedford 40
St. Joseph’s Catholic 68, Juniata 51
State College 58, Central Dauphin 54
Steel Valley 74, Seton-LaSalle 49
Sto-Rox 52, Keystone Oaks 48
Strawberry Mansion 51, Martin Luther King 47
Tamaqua 55, Lehighton 39
Thomas Jefferson 58, Montour 49
Titusville 69, Eisenhower 65
Union 54, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 42
United 52, Northern Cambria 33
Upper Moreland 70, Springfield Montco 54
Upper St. Clair 66, Bethel Park 31
Valley 64, Apollo-Ridge 38
Vaux Big Picture 60, Edison 20
Warrior Run 55, Montoursville 52
Washington 64, McGuffey 44
West Mifflin 83, Westinghouse 49
West Shamokin 41, Purchase Line 40
West York 52, Susquehannock 42
Westmont Hilltop 63, Windber 38
Wilmington 51, Portersville Christian 42
York 68, Red Lion 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/