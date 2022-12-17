Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis’ latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season, while Thomas Bryant scored 21 points, Austin Reaves 16 and Dennis Schröder 15.

Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets, whose three-game winning streak ended. Jamal Murray scored 23 points and Aaron Gordon had 17, but Denver couldn’t keep up with the Lakers’ second-half surge.

Davis apparently got hurt when the star big man landed awkwardly after a layup attempt under the basket in the first quarter, although he kept playing until halftime.

James took over at center in Davis’ absence, sometimes guarding the 6-foot-11 Jokic and grabbing nine rebounds. He catalyzed LA’s offense along with Westbrook, who revved up to produce one of his best halves of basketball since joining his hometown team last season.

Davis scored 10 points in the first quarter, but went scoreless in the second while playing eight minutes. He didn’t return from the locker room with his teammates for the second half, with Bryant taking over at center.

The injury creates a new wave of uncertainty about Davis’ perpetually problematic health. He is averaging 28.8 points and 12.4 rebounds per game this season despite managing lower back stiffness for several weeks.

After leading the Lakers to a 2020 championship in his first season alongside James, Davis played in about 50% of the Lakers’ games over the past two years while bedeviled by numerous injuries. The eight-time All-Star has missed only four games this season while enjoying a return to his dominant form from his best seasons in New Orleans and Los Angeles.

Denver and Los Angeles have already met three times this season, and they’ll conclude their series Jan. 9 in Denver. Lakers coach Darvin Ham got his first career victory when his team beat the Nuggets on Oct. 30.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr. missed his 11th straight game with a heel injury, but he participated in Denver’s shootaround. … Denver got just 23 points off the bench.

Lakers: Wenyen Gabriel missed his sixth straight game with a sprained left shoulder. … Juan Toscano-Anderson sat out with a sprained right ankle. … James passed Hakeem Olajuwon for ninth place on the NBA’s career steals list.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Charlotte on Sunday to open a four-game homestand.

Lakers: Host Washington on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports