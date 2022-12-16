Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benjamin Franklin 73, Rush 37
Brashear 61, Cornell 34
Cardinal O’Hara 71, Haverford School 46
Chester 68, Newark, Del. 60
Derry 81, Greensburg Salem 68
Dobbins 67, SLA Beeber 63
Elverson 51, Philadelphia Academy Charter 41
Frankford 54, Martin Luther King 52
Franklin Towne Charter 56, Randolph 40
Friends Select 76, Kensington 25
Holy Ghost Prep 57, Lansdale Catholic 48
Jefferson-Morgan 48, Frazier 47
Knoch 51, Valley 42
Lancaster Catholic 42, Donegal 40
Latin Charter 54, Philadelphia Central 51
Lincoln High School 56, Western Beaver 45
Malvern Prep 74, Central Bucks South 46
Mapletown 57, Avella 35
Mars 80, Kiski Area 63
Palumbo 57, High School of the Future 26
Parkway Center City 42, Masterman 40
Pennington, N.J. 75, Friends Central 74
Pennsbury 49, Bensalem 46
Philadelphia MC&S 52, Sankofa Freedom 50
Philadelphia Northeast 54, South Philadelphia 28
Pittsburgh North Catholic 75, Ambridge 48
Propel Braddock Hills 64, Perry Traditional Academy 44
Radnor 54, Harriton 46
Roxborough 51, Freire Charter 47
SLA Beeber 40, KIPP Dubois 34
Seneca 52, Cambridge Springs 41
Solebury 89, New Foundations 58
Strath Haven 36, Penncrest 34
Strawberry Mansion 42, Sayre Area 30
String Theory Schools 65, Philadelphia George Washington 49
TECH Freire Charter 72, Parkway West 29
Unionville 69, Downingtown East 67
Upper Merion 54, Rustin 50
Warwick 53, West Lawn Wilson 50, OT
Waynesburg Central 55, West Greene 49
West Chester East 56, West Chester Henderson 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Annville-Cleona vs. Big Spring, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Bangor vs. Palisades, ccd.
Kutztown vs. Antietam, ppd. to Dec 16th.
Muhlenberg vs. Governor Mifflin, ccd.
Norristown vs. Spring-Ford, ppd. to Dec 16th.
Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Saucon Valley, ppd.
Oley Valley vs. Fleetwood, ppd. to Jan 3rd.
Panther Valley vs. Blue Mountain, ppd. to Dec 16th.
Twin Valley vs. Berks Catholic, ppd. to Dec 16th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/