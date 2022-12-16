Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benjamin Franklin 73, Rush 37

Brashear 61, Cornell 34

Cardinal O’Hara 71, Haverford School 46

Chester 68, Newark, Del. 60

Derry 81, Greensburg Salem 68

Dobbins 67, SLA Beeber 63

Elverson 51, Philadelphia Academy Charter 41

Frankford 54, Martin Luther King 52

Franklin Towne Charter 56, Randolph 40

Friends Select 76, Kensington 25

Holy Ghost Prep 57, Lansdale Catholic 48

Jefferson-Morgan 48, Frazier 47

Knoch 51, Valley 42

Lancaster Catholic 42, Donegal 40

Latin Charter 54, Philadelphia Central 51

Lincoln High School 56, Western Beaver 45

Malvern Prep 74, Central Bucks South 46

Mapletown 57, Avella 35

Mars 80, Kiski Area 63

Palumbo 57, High School of the Future 26

Parkway Center City 42, Masterman 40

Pennington, N.J. 75, Friends Central 74

Pennsbury 49, Bensalem 46

Philadelphia MC&S 52, Sankofa Freedom 50

Philadelphia Northeast 54, South Philadelphia 28

Pittsburgh North Catholic 75, Ambridge 48

Propel Braddock Hills 64, Perry Traditional Academy 44

Radnor 54, Harriton 46

Roxborough 51, Freire Charter 47

SLA Beeber 40, KIPP Dubois 34

Seneca 52, Cambridge Springs 41

Solebury 89, New Foundations 58

Strath Haven 36, Penncrest 34

Strawberry Mansion 42, Sayre Area 30

String Theory Schools 65, Philadelphia George Washington 49

TECH Freire Charter 72, Parkway West 29

Unionville 69, Downingtown East 67

Upper Merion 54, Rustin 50

Warwick 53, West Lawn Wilson 50, OT

Waynesburg Central 55, West Greene 49

West Chester East 56, West Chester Henderson 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Annville-Cleona vs. Big Spring, ppd. to Dec 19th.

Bangor vs. Palisades, ccd.

Kutztown vs. Antietam, ppd. to Dec 16th.

Muhlenberg vs. Governor Mifflin, ccd.

Norristown vs. Spring-Ford, ppd. to Dec 16th.

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Saucon Valley, ppd.

Oley Valley vs. Fleetwood, ppd. to Jan 3rd.

Panther Valley vs. Blue Mountain, ppd. to Dec 16th.

Twin Valley vs. Berks Catholic, ppd. to Dec 16th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press