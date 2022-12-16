Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 64, New Brighton 6

Avella 42, Carlynton 36

Beaver Area 38, Mohawk 9

Belle Vernon 59, West Mifflin 56

Bishop Canevin 51, Seton-LaSalle 50

Bishop Shanahan 66, Avon Grove 41

Brownsville 52, Jefferson-Morgan 23

Carmichaels 50, Geibel Catholic 36

Chartiers-Hou 58, Bethlehem Center 27

Chartiers-Hou 58, California 27

Erie 46, Franklin 25

Franklin Regional 61, Woodland Hills 47

Frazier 48, Bethlehem Center 31

Freedom Area 77, South Side 41

Freeport 74, Valley 40

Greensburg Central Catholic 77, Ellis School 12

Greensburg Salem 56, Derry 20

Greenville 59, Grove City 28

Hampton 51, New Castle 27

Kennedy Catholic 83, Reynolds 10

Keystone Oaks 56, Taylor Allderdice 20

Lakeview 69, Farrell 29

Lancaster Catholic 59, Donegal 12

Laurel 51, Burgettstown 41

Laurel Highlands 50, Uniontown 29

Lincoln Park Charter 59, Central Valley 30

Little Flower 64, New Foundations 53

Mars 44, Kiski Area 39

McGuffey 58, Sto-Rox 26

Mercyhurst Prep 50, Girard 14

Montour 62, Fort Cherry 56

Moon 43, Beaver Falls 39

Mount Lebanon 53, Canon-McMillan 28

Mount Pleasant 61, Southmoreland 45

Neshaminy 52, Lansdale Catholic 39

Northern Lebanon 29, Cocalico 27

Northwestern 44, North East 32

Norwin 43, South Fayette 40

Oakland Catholic 59, Greater Latrobe 39

Pennsbury 28, Bensalem 23

Peters Township 79, Bethel Park 71

Pine-Richland 47, Trinity 39

Pittsburgh North Catholic 61, Highlands 33

Plum 38, Gateway 36

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 61, Hatboro-Horsham 38

Propel Braddock Hills 35, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 26

Radnor 54, Harriton 46

Riverview 35, East Allegheny 14

Sankofa Freedom 36, Girard College 11

Seneca Valley 54, Neshannock 50

Serra Catholic 62, Steel Valley 23

Sewickley Academy 42, Northgate 7

Shady Side Academy 59, Quaker Valley 41

Shenango 49, Rochester 38

Spring-Ford 78, Norristown 16

St. Joseph 55, Apollo-Ridge 42

Strath Haven 50, Penncrest 42

Thomas Jefferson 56, Albert Gallatin 40

Titusville 35, Iroquois 30

Upper St. Clair 66, Baldwin 49

Washington 57, Bentworth 43

West Middlesex 36, Mercer 30

Wilmington 61, Sharpsville 39

Yough 39, Deer Lakes 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cornell vs. Leechburg, ppd.

ELCO vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, ppd. to Dec 16th.

Maplewood vs. Youngsville, ppd.

North Allegheny vs. Erie McDowell, ppd.

Palisades vs. Bangor, ccd.

Saucon Valley vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond, ppd.

Shaler vs. Armstrong, ppd. to Dec 16th.

West Allegheny vs. Blackhawk, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

