Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press4

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 43, Maine East 30

Athens 40, Williamsville 16

Belleville West 53, East St. Louis 42

Benton 47, Carbondale 22

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 44, Argo 26

Bloomington Central Catholic 70, Pontiac 51

Breese Central 61, Columbia 41

Byron 52, Johnsburg 23

Carlyle 64, Trenton Wesclin 36

Carmi White County 50, Lawrenceville 15

Carterville 45, Herrin 37

Century 58, East Prairie, Mo. 36

Cerro Gordo 75, Heritage 14

Champaign Central 59, Danville 23

Chester 43, Waterloo Gibault 32

Chicago (Butler) 66, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 25

Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) def. Chicago Uplift, forfeit

Chicago (Christ the King) 55, Holy Trinity 48

Chicago (Disney II) 25, Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 0

Chicago (Lane) 43, Northside Prep 37

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 44, Chicago (Comer) 22

Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 27, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 17

Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) def. Chicago CICS-Ellison, forfeit

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 49, Thornton Fractional North 28

Chicago North Grand 35, Collins Academy 27

Christopher 65, Vienna 48

Clemente 44, Chicago Phoenix Academy 24

Clinton 62, Argenta-Oreana 15

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 62, Altamont 58

Cullom Tri-Point 53, Momence 30

Cumberland 57, Dieterich 52

Dakota 40, South Beloit 27

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 72, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 25

Donovan 57, Beecher 52

Dunlap 68, Canton 53

Dupo 40, New Athens 29

Effingham 65, Effingham St. Anthony 43

Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 36, Galatia 30

Fairbury Prairie Central 52, Champaign St. Thomas More 50

Fieldcrest 65, Colfax Ridgeview 26

Fithian Oakwood 43, Hoopeston 23

Flora 43, Eldorado 31

Freeburg 54, Salem 31

Freeport (Aquin) 45, Forreston 35

Fulton Co., Ky. 63, Cairo 30

Galena 40, Rockford Christian 39

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55, Blue Ridge 26

Goreville 66, Johnston City 50

Grant Park 45, Clifton Central 36

Grayslake North 50, Round Lake 19

Hamilton County 62, Gallatin County 42

Harrisburg 57, Massac County 52

Heyworth 37, LeRoy 35

Highland 46, Triad 29

Hinsdale Adventist Academy 44, Islamic Foundation 11

Hope Academy 60, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 20

Illini Bluffs 57, Biggsville West Central 41

Illini West (Carthage) 34, Liberty 22

Juarez 47, Chicago ( SSICP) 10

Kirkland Hiawatha 33, Aurora Math-Science 18

Lake Forest 72, St. Viator 38

Lewistown 60, Princeville 37

Lincoln Way Central 60, Sandburg 47

Litchfield 44, South County 36

Lockport 42, Stagg 26

Machesney Park Harlem 57, Rockford Auburn 39

Macomb 71, Warsaw West Hancock 42

Mahomet-Seymour 46, Eureka 37

Marengo 39, Woodstock North 23

Maroa-Forsyth 46, Riverton 45, OT

Morrison 53, Lena-Winslow 45

Mt. Pulaski 83, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 25

Nashville 52, Pinckneyville 44

Normal Community 47, Washington 27

North Clay 64, Red Hill 36

North Lawndale 49, Lake View 46

O’Fallon 68, Collinsville 33

Okawville 64, Sparta 22

Orangeville 44, Warren 18

Orion 39, Aledo (Mercer County) 38

Ottawa 62, Princeton 31

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35, Rantoul 29

Peoria Heights (Quest) 46, Illini Central 42

Petersburg PORTA 67, Auburn 26

Plainfield East 65, Romeoville 30

Pleasant Plains 47, Stanford Olympia 43

Polo 37, Riverdale 32

Quincy 49, Moline 22

Reed-Custer 42, Somonauk 26

River Ridge/Scales Mound 62, Lanark Eastland 42

Robinson 66, OPH 27

Rock Island 51, Sterling 42

Rock Island Alleman 53, Galesburg 51

Rockford Jefferson 43, Belvidere 35

Schurz 45, Chicago Sullivan 40

Seneca 61, Newark 58

St. Edward 48, Elmwood Park 38

St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Bismarck-Henning 31

Stillman Valley 70, Pecatonica 16

Taylorville 61, Pana 44

Teutopolis 47, Newton 17

Thornton Fractional South 58, Lemont 39

Tuscola 52, Arcola 28

United Township High School 47, Geneseo 40

Valmeyer 53, Steeleville 49

Walther Christian Academy 80, Providence-St. Mel 12

Waterloo 54, Bethalto Civic Memorial 35

Waubonsie Valley 79, DeKalb 39

West Prairie 62, Galesburg Christian High School 32

Whitney Young 92, Amundsen 23

Willows 60, Prosser 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

