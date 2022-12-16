Spain’s Busquets retires from international soccer

MADRID (AP) — Sergio Busquets, who has been a mainstay in Spain’s midfield for more than a decade and helped the country win the 2010 World Cup, is retiring from international soccer.

The 34-year-old Busquets, who also won the 2012 European Championship, is ending his Spain career after 143 appearances, the Spanish national team said Friday.

Busquets captained Spain at the World Cup in Qatar. He was one of three Spain players to miss a penalty in a surprising shootout loss against Morocco in the round of 16.

The Barcelona defensive midfielder was the only remaining member of Spain’s world champion team from South Africa who was still playing for his country.

