New Bill Passes Senate, Heads to State House

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Ohio Senator Tim Schaffer announced the passage of Senate Bill 251 by the Ohio State Senate.

Current laws prohibit anyone under the age of 16 from working past 9 PM during the summer months and 7 PM throughout the school year.

The newly passed bill would allow them to work until 9 PM, even during the school year, with consent from a parent or guardian.



“Of course, the school principal, number one, the parents, number two, the school principal, number three, the family physician, have to sign off on the work permit, for these 14 and 15 year olds. So there are a number of checks and balances and guardrails in place to make sure our kids are succeeding in school, that the work experience does not interfere with their schoolwork and that they’re getting their rest,” Senator Schaffer explained.



Teens within the age group would still be unable to work past 9 PM and remain limited to 18 hours per week.

Thirteen other states, including our neighbors to the north in Michigan currently have similar or identical bills in place.



“One of the other states that has this on the book already is that state up north. And the months of November and December, I usually don’t mention that word, but the state up north already has this on the books. So my goal is to get this passed and signed by the governor, hopefully before December 31, the Peach Bowl,” Schaffer added.



Senator Shaffer adds that this is also benefical in providing local employers and small businesses with staff, especially amid increasing labor shortages across the nation,

The bill now heads to the Ohio House for further consideration, with hopes of a second piece of legislation being approved at the federal level at some point as well.