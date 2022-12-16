Kendie Collects Books

A 7-year-old wants to make sure that kids in our are get the gift of reading this Christmas.

Kendie Gibson, is a student at Maysville Elementary School. She loves to ready, especially Dr. Seuss. Over the last couple of months she’s been gathering book donations and money from her church and the community.

“I wanted kids to read a book for Christmas,” said Gibson.

To make her goal a reality she joined with Pablo’s Tires on Putnam Avenue which hands out Christmas gifts to kids. So this year when kids pick up gifts, they’ll also get a book from Kendie herself. She expects to hand out around 250 books. Each child will also get a bookmark from Texas Roadhouse or the Muskingum County Library. The giveaway is Wednesday, December 21 from 4-6pm.