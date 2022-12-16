Guernsey Co. Law Enforcement Receives Grant

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover the costs associated with body camera programs.

Two of the agencies receiving funds include the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and the Cambridge Police Department. The sheriff’s office will see $10,512.00 and the police department will receive $42,810.00.

“Body cameras are an essential tool for policing, and the funds we’re awarding today will help agencies purchase around 1,660 new body cameras and associated technology,” said Governor DeWine. “Body cameras are important not only for providing transparency to the public but also for adding an extra layer of protection for our officers.”

The grants represent the second round of funding awarded as part of the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program. The first round of grants, announced in January, provided funding to help 109 local law enforcement agencies purchase around 1,700 body cameras and related equipment.

The Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program is part of Governor DeWine’s ongoing efforts to help outfit Ohio’s law enforcement agencies with body camera technology. Governor DeWine launched the program in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly in the state’s 2022-2023 operating budget. The grant program totals $10 million over the biennium.