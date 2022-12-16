FOP Hosts Annual Senior Christmas Dinner

ZANESVILLE, oh – The Fraternal Order of Police hosted their annual Senior Christmas Dinner on December 16th.



Approximately 500 senior citizens showed up to the Muskingum County Center for Seniors for a delicious Christmas dinner. Law enforcement from the Sheriff’s office and the Zanesville police department came together to help serve the meals.

This holiday event gives Law enforcement a chance to show appreciation and interact with seniors.

“You know, our senior generation is one of the greatest generations ever and to be able just to have that interaction with law enforcement in today’s world. When you see on TV, the public interaction sometimes is not the best. So, anything we can do with our youth and our seniors in the community today, we try to get out and support, and just to show how much we appreciate them at a special time of the year.” Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz stated.



The holiday dinner was free for Muskingum County senior citizens, along with some fun activities such as door prizes.

The Center for Seniors Executive Director, Kate Paul, explains what her favorite part of the Christmas dinner is:

“The community support of our seniors, and the seniors that are here just brings joy to the center and excitement.” The Center for Seniors Executive Director, Kate Paul said.



For more information on this or other events taking place at the Center for Seniors, visit the link below.

Muskingum County Center For Seniors – Ohio (mccfs.org)