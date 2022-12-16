Fatal accident in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Coshocton teenager.

The accident happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday at the intersection of State Route16 and County Road 6 in Jackson Township.

Authorities said 18-year-old Wesley Shontz, Jr. failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and was struck by a car that was travelling westbound on State Route 16.

Shontz, Jr. was taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. A passenger in Shontz’s vehicle was taken to Genesis Hospital and then transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Stephen Imel , was not injured in the accident.