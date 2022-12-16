Annual Story Book Christmas in Downtown Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, oh – If you’re looking for a fun way to get into the Christmas spirit, downtown Zanesville is the perfect place to be.



The annual Story Book Christmas will be going on December 16th in downtown Zanesville from 5 to 9. There are multiple family friendly holiday festivities such as carriage rides and visits with Santa himself. Carriage rides do require a reservation, but you’re welcome to go and enjoy seeing the beautiful horses.

There will be Christmas carolers and storybook characters strolling around downtown, and every half hour there will be a Christmas classic movie playing at the Secrest Auditorium.

“Also, lots of family fun happening at Dutro Ford this evening. There’s music happening there, lots of family activities and crafts. So just a fun time in downtown.” The Vice President of the Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Ashby said.



There will be hot chocolate and other tastey treats being handed out at multiple locations. You don’t want to miss the drive through Christmas light display at Zane’s Landing Park, and of cource the light show at the Muskingum County courthouse.

“Lots of fun things to enjoy. It’s a great way to get the family out of the house and get into the holiday spirit.” Ashby stated.

For more information on Story Book Christmas or other events in the area, visit the link below.

