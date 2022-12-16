Updated on Friday, December 16 Morning:

Today: Snow Showers. Partly Cloudy. Cool. High 38°

Tonight: Snow Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cold. Low 27°

Saturday: Possible Flurries. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. High 33°

DISCUSSION:

Chances for some rain and snow will continue today. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs only in the upper thirties to near forty.

More snow is possible for your overnight, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. We will be nice and cold, with lows dropping into the upper twenties!

Even cooler conditions will be with us this weekend. Flurry chances will be with us for Saturday. Highs will be in the lower thirties for Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy for Saturday and Sunday.

We start up the new work week slightly warmer on Monday, with highs up into the mid thirties. Skies will remain partly cloudy.

We cool back to the lower thirties on Tuesday, along with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will sit in the lower thirties for midweek on Wednesday. Skies will remain partly cloudy.

Snow chances return for Thursday. We will be very cold, with highs only in the upper twenties to near thirty.

Have a Great Friday!!

