ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Each December, Wreaths Across America holds a ceremony to place wreaths on graves in Arlington National Cemetery to honor the contributions of the patriots buried there.

Wreaths Across America Volunteer April Cohagen-Gibson discussed how she became involved and the significance that the wreath ceremony instills in all who participate.

“I’ve been a volunteer with Wreaths Across America for the past nine years,” Cohagen-Gibson said. “Saturday will mark the ninth year that I’ve had this honor of walking into Arlington Cemetery. You know, we go there to remember, honor and teach about our veterans. The ones who give the ultimate sacrifice. And so we take this trip, my husband and I, Dr. Gibson, to do just that. It’s an amazing thing when you have thousands of people and you can hear a pin drop in a cemetery.”

Each participant is allowed two wreaths that have a saying attached to them to be read when placed on graves. The placement is made with gratitude and respect for the sacrifices given so that this nation can go forward.

“That’s what it’s all about is these folks, these Cub Scouts, these Eagle Scouts, Girl Scouts and all these other community entities coming together from all over the United States and laying those wreaths,” Cohagen-Gibson said. “Some people say well it’s only two wreaths, well it was one big sacrifice for that individual that’s there. And to see the youth participating in that and learning about it and receiving the education, again that’s part of that teach. That’s why the Wreaths Across America, you know, Remember, Honor and Teach, that’s the big motto for them.”

This year’s wreath placement will take place Saturday, December 17, at Arlington National Cemetery as well as at more than 3,400 cemeteries across all 50 states, at sea and abroad.