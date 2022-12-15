Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 64, Nanticoke Area 33

Archbishop Carroll 77, Caravel Academy, Del. 61

Athens 65, North Penn/Liberty 34

Austin 68, Northern Potter 48

Bangor 61, Palisades 25

Beaver Area 58, South Fayette 53

Berwick 79, Danville 65

Bishop Carroll 67, Bedford 65, OT

Bristol 42, Mastery Charter North 39

Central Martinsburg 61, Bishop Guilfoyle 38

Charleroi 74, Cal 68

Cochranton 65, George Jr. Republic 59

Conestoga 56, Norristown 51

Delaware Valley 46, Port Jervis, N.Y. 35

Dubois Central Catholic 68, Harmony 58

Engineering And Science 68, Springside Chestnut Hill 24

Fairview 48, Sharon 42, OT

Galeton 69, Oswayo 59

Gateway 57, Woodland Hills 51

Greater Johnstown 82, Westmont Hilltop 59

Indiana 51, Punxsutawney 47

Jeannette 69, Apollo-Ridge 33

Kane Area 53, Brockway 37

Lancaster McCaskey 56, Northeastern 55

Lower Moreland 72, Calvary Christian 22

McConnellsburg 76, Tussey Mountain 53

Neumann 73, Muncy 40

New Brighton 38, Hopewell 37

North Penn-Mansfield 82, Williamson 36

Northern Bedford 69, Fannett-Metal 57

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 72, Catasauqua 51

Old Forge 64, Montrose 29

Overbrook 87, Germantown Friends 84

Penn Hills 78, Steel Valley 42

Penn-Trafford 75, Trinity 51

Philadelphia Central 52, Vaux Big Picture 42

Portage Area 58, Homer-Center 30

Richland 64, Somerset 59

Ridgway 34, Cameron County 28

Ridley 72, Valley Forge Military 19

River Valley 65, Purchase Line 44

Scranton 56, Riverside 49

Scranton Holy Cross 53, North Pocono 42

Selinsgrove 60, Wilkes-Barre Area 59

Shaler 59, Pittsburgh Obama 50

Smethport 60, Coudersport 53

Sullivan County 44, Columbia-Montour 32

Tamaqua 63, Lincoln Leadership 59

Towanda 59, Canton 53

Turkeyfoot Valley 74, Hancock, Md. 53

United 56, Cambria Heights 40

Upper Moreland 77, Interboro 47

West Branch 84, Claysburg-Kimmel 63

West Middlesex 63, Wilmington 46

Williamsport 47, Crestwood 42

Windber 66, Rockwood 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

