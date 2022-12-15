Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 33, Trinity 18

Bangor 36, Palisades 16

Bishop Carroll 48, Bedford 21

Bishop Guilfoyle 52, Central Martinsburg 46

Bloomsburg 53, South Williamsport 36

Central Columbia 62, Southern Columbia 56

Chestnut Ridge 47, Penn Cambria 36

Dobbins 34, High School of the Future 23

Dubois Central Catholic 42, Brockway 11

Dunmore 49, Western Wayne 19

Elk County Catholic 50, Johnsonburg 16

Fels 54, Mariana Bracetti 27

Fleetwood 51, Daniel Boone 22

Forest Hills 75, Bishop McCort 50

Frankford 32, SLA Beeber 16

Franklin Learning Center 33, Sayre Area 22

Franklin Towne Charter 41, Philadelphia George Washington 11

Freeport 48, Burrell 19

General McLane 47, Clarion Area 19

KIPP Dubois 41, Strawberry Mansion 11

Keystone 40, Clarion-Limestone 28

Kimberton Waldorf School 61, Del-Val Friends 9

Lincoln High School 45, Hopewell 36

Masterman 41, Martin Luther King 27

Meadville 59, Slippery Rock 34

Meyersdale 49, Conemaugh Valley 21

Milton Hershey 56, Exeter 47

North Clarion 57, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 23

Olney Charter 56, Overbrook 25

Parkway Center City 41, Philadelphia Academy Charter 31

Parkway West 43, Swenson 37

Penn Treaty 62, Belmont Charter 41

Philadelphia Central def. Audenried, forfeit

Philadelphia High School for Girls 45, Hardy Williams 21

Philadelphia MC&S 28, Rush 18

Philadelphia Northeast 60, Palumbo 35

Punxsutawney 61, Oil City 15

Richland 57, Somerset 39

Roxborough 37, GAMP 12

Shade 73, Ferndale 54

Shamokin 39, Williams Valley 25

St. Marys 55, Kane Area 20

String Theory Schools 46, First Philadelphia 10

Tacony Academy 42, Edison 6

Union Area 42, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 33

Union City 50, Cochranton 35

Warrior Run 33, Line Mountain 26

West Lawn Wilson 55, Garden Spot 18

Westmont Hilltop 46, Greater Johnstown 29

Wyomissing 54, Boyertown 29

