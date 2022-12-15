Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown Central Catholic 33, Trinity 18
Bangor 36, Palisades 16
Bishop Carroll 48, Bedford 21
Bishop Guilfoyle 52, Central Martinsburg 46
Bloomsburg 53, South Williamsport 36
Central Columbia 62, Southern Columbia 56
Chestnut Ridge 47, Penn Cambria 36
Dobbins 34, High School of the Future 23
Dubois Central Catholic 42, Brockway 11
Dunmore 49, Western Wayne 19
Elk County Catholic 50, Johnsonburg 16
Fels 54, Mariana Bracetti 27
Fleetwood 51, Daniel Boone 22
Forest Hills 75, Bishop McCort 50
Frankford 32, SLA Beeber 16
Franklin Learning Center 33, Sayre Area 22
Franklin Towne Charter 41, Philadelphia George Washington 11
Freeport 48, Burrell 19
General McLane 47, Clarion Area 19
KIPP Dubois 41, Strawberry Mansion 11
Keystone 40, Clarion-Limestone 28
Kimberton Waldorf School 61, Del-Val Friends 9
Lincoln High School 45, Hopewell 36
Masterman 41, Martin Luther King 27
Meadville 59, Slippery Rock 34
Meyersdale 49, Conemaugh Valley 21
Milton Hershey 56, Exeter 47
North Clarion 57, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 23
Olney Charter 56, Overbrook 25
Parkway Center City 41, Philadelphia Academy Charter 31
Parkway West 43, Swenson 37
Penn Treaty 62, Belmont Charter 41
Philadelphia Central def. Audenried, forfeit
Philadelphia High School for Girls 45, Hardy Williams 21
Philadelphia MC&S 28, Rush 18
Philadelphia Northeast 60, Palumbo 35
Punxsutawney 61, Oil City 15
Richland 57, Somerset 39
Roxborough 37, GAMP 12
Shade 73, Ferndale 54
Shamokin 39, Williams Valley 25
St. Marys 55, Kane Area 20
String Theory Schools 46, First Philadelphia 10
Tacony Academy 42, Edison 6
Union Area 42, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 33
Union City 50, Cochranton 35
Warrior Run 33, Line Mountain 26
West Lawn Wilson 55, Garden Spot 18
Westmont Hilltop 46, Greater Johnstown 29
Wyomissing 54, Boyertown 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/