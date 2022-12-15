Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benjamin Franklin 73, Rush 37

Brashear 61, Cornell 34

Cardinal O’Hara 71, Haverford School 46

Dobbins 67, SLA Beeber 63

Elverson 51, Philadelphia Academy Charter 41

Frankford 54, Martin Luther King 52

Franklin Towne Charter 56, Randolph 40

Holy Ghost Prep 57, Lansdale Catholic 48

Jefferson-Morgan 48, Frazier 47

Lancaster Catholic 42, Donegal 40

Latin Charter 54, Philadelphia Central 51

Palumbo 57, High School of the Future 26

Parkway Center City 42, Masterman 40

Pennington, N.J. 75, Friends Central 74

Philadelphia MC&S 52, Sankofa Freedom 50

Philadelphia Northeast 54, South Philadelphia 28

Pittsburgh North Catholic 75, Ambridge 48

Propel Braddock Hills 64, Perry Traditional Academy 44

Radnor 54, Harriton 46

Roxborough 51, Freire Charter 47

SLA Beeber 40, KIPP Dubois 34

Seneca 52, Cambridge Springs 41

Strawberry Mansion 42, Sayre Area 30

String Theory Schools 65, Philadelphia George Washington 49

TECH Freire Charter 72, Parkway West 29

Unionville 69, Downingtown East 67

Upper Merion 54, Rustin 50

Warwick 53, West Lawn Wilson 50, OT

Waynesburg Central 55, West Greene 49

West Chester East 56, West Chester Henderson 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Norristown vs. Spring-Ford, ppd. to Dec 16th.

Twin Valley vs. Berks Catholic, ppd. to Dec 16th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press