Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press9

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 64, New Brighton 6

Avella 42, Carlynton 36

Belle Vernon 59, West Mifflin 56

Bishop Shanahan 66, Avon Grove 41

Brownsville 52, Jefferson-Morgan 23

Carmichaels 50, Geibel Catholic 36

Chartiers-Hou 58, Bethlehem Center 27

Erie 46, Franklin 25

Freedom Area 77, South Side 41

Greensburg Salem 56, Derry 20

Greenville 59, Grove City 28

Kennedy Catholic 83, Reynolds 10

Lakeview 69, Farrell 29

Little Flower 64, New Foundations 53

Mars 44, Kiski Area 39

Mercyhurst Prep 50, Girard 14

Neshaminy 52, Lansdale Catholic 39

Northern Lebanon 29, Cocalico 27

Norwin 43, South Fayette 40

Peters Township 79, Bethel Park 71

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 61, Hatboro-Horsham 38

Propel Braddock Hills 35, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 26

Radnor 54, Harriton 46

Sankofa Freedom 36, Girard College 11

Serra Catholic 62, Steel Valley 23

Sewickley Academy 42, Northgate 7

Shady Side Academy 59, Quaker Valley 41

Strath Haven 50, Penncrest 42

Titusville 35, Iroquois 30

West Middlesex 36, Mercer 30

Wilmington 61, Sharpsville 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chartiers-Hou vs. California, ppd.

Cornell vs. Leechburg, ppd.

Frazier vs. Bethlehem Center, ppd.

West Allegheny vs. Blackhawk, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press