Rushing Wind Biker Church Hosting Live Nativity



ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’ve ever wanted to witness the magic of Christmas in a very special way, now is your chance.

This Friday, December 16th, watch the classic nativity scene come to life at Rushing Wind Biker Church.



You’ll have two chances to see the Live Nativity tomorrow night, with 30-minute shows beginning at 6 PM and 7 PM.

In its 3rd year, the annual event features a unique, family-friendly experience for all.



“We’re going to have live animals. We’re going to have some wonderful compositions, some beautiful songs written by Steve Morrison, who is a local musician and singer here. We’re going to put it all together and we’re inviting the entire community to come out.

We love to put the emphasis on our lord and savior, Jesus Christ. So, that is exactly why we’re putting this nativity on. For the community to come, and be a part of, and see the live animals and see the acting and our portrayal of the birth of Jesus,” Rushing Wind Pastor, Mike McGuire said.



The Live Nativity is free to attend and all are welcome to come out to Rushing Wind Biker Church located at 5715 East Pike, food will also be available at the event.

And if you’re interested in learning more about Rushing Wind Biker Church, visit: https://www.facebook.com/RushingWindBikerChurchZanesvilleOH/