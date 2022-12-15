John Klingberg scores twice, Ducks beat Canadiens 5-2

MONTREAL (AP) — John Klingberg scored twice and the Anaheim Ducks won in regulation for only the second time this season, beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night.

Troy Terry also scored for Anaheim, Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano added empty-netters and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves. The Ducks improved to 8-20-3, ending a three-game skid.

Cole Caufield had two third-period goals for Montreal. Jake Allen stopped 27 shots.

The Ducks entered without a goal in their past two games and a total of eight periods. They changed that with two quick goals late in the first period.

Terry broke through on a power play with 2:32 to go with his 12th of the season, and Klingberg connected 28 seconds later.

After Montreal rallied to tie it, Klingberg restored the Ducks’ lead at 10:55 of the third with a slap shot from the point.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Edmonton on Saturday.

Canadiens: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

