Harris, Charleston Southern defeat Tennessee State 91-87

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. scored 23 points as Charleston Southern beat Tennessee State 91-87 on Wednesday night.

Harris was 7-of-12 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Buccaneers (3-6). Taje’ Kelly scored 15 points, shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Cheikh Faye shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Christian Brown finished with 26 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (6-5). Tennessee State also got 19 points and six assists from Jr. Clay. Adong Makuoi also had 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.