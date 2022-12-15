Gus Macker Basketball Tournament

ZANESVILLE, OH- It was a staple of summer in downtown Zanesville but it’s been over 10 years since it last took place in the Y-City.

Plans are in the works to bring the Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament back to the area in June of 2023. Dominque Proctor is organizing the effort. He said the Macker Tournament will serve as a fundraiser for his larger vision called, “Love Thy Neighbor.” It’s a fund, Proctor set up through the Muskingum County Community Foundation.

“I felt like church needed to be more involved in the community instead of always asking the people to come to us in the church. I was thinking what better way to raise money for it then to have an event that I know Zanesville loves and that’s where the idea of Gus Macker came back.” Proctor said.

Proctor, a Social Worker, said he sees the Gus Macker as a way to support the children of our community.

“This is a way to help the kids look forward to something in their lives. It might be small. To some people it might be one weekend out of the year, but who knows where this can go. I’m willing to let this dream be more than a dream. I’m letting this be an action taking event and I want it to become a reality.” Proctor said.

So far, Proctor has raised around $7,000 to bring the tournament to Zanesville. He’s looking for more community support in the form of sponsorships and donations. If you have any questions about the Gus Macker Tournament or upcoming fundraisers, you can visit their Facebook page at Gus Macker Zanesville.