Goodwill Hosts Holiday Event

Zanesville, OH- Earlier today the Goodwill “Buy The Pound” store in Zanesville helped out kids from the county home in their annual holiday event.

The store normally charges for their items by the pound. Today, kids got to come in and fill up a cart with any item they wanted free of charge. Goodwill provided pizza and drinks and Senior Participant Specialist Mike Carpenter said they had one more surprise for the kids.

“They send us a list of a things that they would like and we spend hundred dollars a kid on gifts and we wrap them up and they will take them with them and they will be able to open them up on Christmas morning.”

This is Goodwill’s 4th year hosting this event but the first time at the “Buy The Pound” store location. Mike Carpenter talked about the meaning of this event.

“This is just one way we like to give back to the community because the community supports us all year so we want to support the community when we can and help out.”

The store is closed on Weekends but open Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 4:30 pm. Head on down and fill up a cart and check it out for yourself. You can find them at 3610 West Pike here in Zanesville or visit their website at https://ohwvagoodwill.org/