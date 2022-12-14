Wednesday’s Scores

Sports
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beachwood 79, Chesterland W. Geauga 61

Chagrin Falls 52, Orange 46

Garfield Hts. 74, Warrensville Hts. 26

Garfield Hts. Trinity 61, Brooklyn 55

Granville 50, Heath 39

Johnstown Northridge 61, Zanesville 55

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 62, Hilliard Darby 38

Newark Licking Valley 46, Hebron Lakewood 32

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 73, Cle. John Marshall 56

Rocky River Lutheran W. 86, Independence 40

Rossford 39, Bloomdale Elmwood 27

Wickliffe 68, Orwell Grand Valley 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press