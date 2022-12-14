Tuesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press11

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 71, Hatboro-Horsham 55

Academy Park 55, Sacred Heart 41

Agnes Irwin 50, Springside Chestnut Hill 45

Albert Gallatin 67, Southmoreland 30

Annville-Cleona 45, Oley Valley 41, 2OT

Bald Eagle Area 46, Bellefonte 42

Bayard-Rustin, N.Y. 61, Sun Valley 28

Bensalem 30, Council Rock North 28

Bermudian Springs 74, York County Tech 52

Bethlehem Catholic 73, Pocono Mountain East 33

Bethlehem Liberty 57, Stroudsburg 31

Blue Ridge 45, Carbondale 43

Boiling Springs 47, Camp Hill 34

Cambridge Springs 46, Erie 38

Cedar Cliff 43, Lower Dauphin 14

Cedar Crest 50, Twin Valley 24

Central Bucks East 41, Central Bucks South 27

Central York 43, Red Lion 32

Chambersburg 47, Central Dauphin 44

Cheltenham 42, Lower Moreland 38

Conwell Egan 59, Nazareth Academy 49

Coudersport 40, Smethport 19

Cumberland Valley 64, Central Dauphin East 33

ELCO 55, Hamburg 23

East Allegheny 43, Jeannette 34

Eden Christian 69, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 15

Emmaus 42, Whitehall 33

Ephrata 51, Penn Manor 15

Faith Christian Academy 40, Calvary Christian 20

Fox Chapel 49, New Castle 34

Frazier 46, Jefferson-Morgan 37

Greencastle Antrim 41, Northern York 40

Gwynedd Mercy 51, Merion Mercy 25

Haverford 43, Conestoga 41

Hazleton Area 50, Williamsport 30

Holy Redeemer 59, Scranton Holy Cross 35

Huntingdon 52, Penns Valley 46

Iroquois 28, Jamestown 14

Jenkintown 20, Bristol 16

Kiski Area 36, Hempfield Area 31

Lancaster McCaskey 49, West Lawn Wilson 46

Lebanon 51, Governor Mifflin 45

Life Center Academy, N.J. 89, Westtown 80

MAST Charter 51, Collegium Charter School 21

Mechanicsburg 38, Milton Hershey 31

Middletown 54, East Pennsboro 18

Mifflin County 47, Red Land 36

Mifflinburg 46, Central Mountain 38

Minersville 47, Lourdes Regional 35

Moshannon Valley 35, Curwensville 21

Mount St. Joseph 60, Methacton 46

Muhlenberg 59, Garden Spot 34

Neshaminy 46, Council Rock South 29

New Hope-Solebury 70, Springfield Montco 27

North Hills 57, Canon-McMillan 48

North Penn 42, Central Bucks West 28

North Schuylkill 62, Blue Mountain 49

Northern Potter 42, Austin 30

Otto-Eldred 52, Port Allegany 35

Panther Valley 62, Pine Grove 58, OT

Penn Charter 55, Germantown Academy 37

Pennsbury 52, Harry S. Truman 7

Pequea Valley 63, Kutztown 22

Philadelphia Central 62, Abraham Lincoln 21

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 57, Quakertown 28

Portage Area 61, Homer-Center 53

Pottsgrove 47, Tulpehocken 35

Pottsville 52, Tamaqua 32

Scranton 48, Riverside 41

Shady Side Academy 66, South Park 40

Shippensburg 63, Big Spring 32

Solanco 42, Cocalico 39

Souderton 54, Pennridge 34

South Williamsport 61, Montgomery 3

Spring-Ford 61, Owen J Roberts 37

Springfield 54, Harriton 33

St. Joseph 64, Avella 33

State College 60, Altoona 48

Sullivan County 53, Columbia-Montour 0

Susquehannock 44, Kennard-Dale 35

The Christian Academy 42, Morrisville 10

The Hill School 77, Barrack Hebrew 58

Trinity 61, Montour 33

Upper Dublin 53, Wissahickon 31

Upper Moreland 45, William Tennent 24

Williamsburg 58, Glendale 23

Williamson 37, North Penn-Mansfield 30

York Suburban 38, West York 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Maplewood vs. Fort Leboeuf, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press