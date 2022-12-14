Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 71, Hatboro-Horsham 55
Academy Park 55, Sacred Heart 41
Agnes Irwin 50, Springside Chestnut Hill 45
Albert Gallatin 67, Southmoreland 30
Annville-Cleona 45, Oley Valley 41, 2OT
Bald Eagle Area 46, Bellefonte 42
Bayard-Rustin, N.Y. 61, Sun Valley 28
Bensalem 30, Council Rock North 28
Bermudian Springs 74, York County Tech 52
Bethlehem Catholic 73, Pocono Mountain East 33
Bethlehem Liberty 57, Stroudsburg 31
Blue Ridge 45, Carbondale 43
Boiling Springs 47, Camp Hill 34
Cambridge Springs 46, Erie 38
Cedar Cliff 43, Lower Dauphin 14
Cedar Crest 50, Twin Valley 24
Central Bucks East 41, Central Bucks South 27
Central York 43, Red Lion 32
Chambersburg 47, Central Dauphin 44
Cheltenham 42, Lower Moreland 38
Conwell Egan 59, Nazareth Academy 49
Coudersport 40, Smethport 19
Cumberland Valley 64, Central Dauphin East 33
ELCO 55, Hamburg 23
East Allegheny 43, Jeannette 34
Eden Christian 69, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 15
Emmaus 42, Whitehall 33
Ephrata 51, Penn Manor 15
Faith Christian Academy 40, Calvary Christian 20
Fox Chapel 49, New Castle 34
Frazier 46, Jefferson-Morgan 37
Greencastle Antrim 41, Northern York 40
Gwynedd Mercy 51, Merion Mercy 25
Haverford 43, Conestoga 41
Hazleton Area 50, Williamsport 30
Holy Redeemer 59, Scranton Holy Cross 35
Huntingdon 52, Penns Valley 46
Iroquois 28, Jamestown 14
Jenkintown 20, Bristol 16
Kiski Area 36, Hempfield Area 31
Lancaster McCaskey 49, West Lawn Wilson 46
Lebanon 51, Governor Mifflin 45
Life Center Academy, N.J. 89, Westtown 80
MAST Charter 51, Collegium Charter School 21
Mechanicsburg 38, Milton Hershey 31
Middletown 54, East Pennsboro 18
Mifflin County 47, Red Land 36
Mifflinburg 46, Central Mountain 38
Minersville 47, Lourdes Regional 35
Moshannon Valley 35, Curwensville 21
Mount St. Joseph 60, Methacton 46
Muhlenberg 59, Garden Spot 34
Neshaminy 46, Council Rock South 29
New Hope-Solebury 70, Springfield Montco 27
North Hills 57, Canon-McMillan 48
North Penn 42, Central Bucks West 28
North Schuylkill 62, Blue Mountain 49
Northern Potter 42, Austin 30
Otto-Eldred 52, Port Allegany 35
Panther Valley 62, Pine Grove 58, OT
Penn Charter 55, Germantown Academy 37
Pennsbury 52, Harry S. Truman 7
Pequea Valley 63, Kutztown 22
Philadelphia Central 62, Abraham Lincoln 21
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 57, Quakertown 28
Portage Area 61, Homer-Center 53
Pottsgrove 47, Tulpehocken 35
Pottsville 52, Tamaqua 32
Scranton 48, Riverside 41
Shady Side Academy 66, South Park 40
Shippensburg 63, Big Spring 32
Solanco 42, Cocalico 39
Souderton 54, Pennridge 34
South Williamsport 61, Montgomery 3
Spring-Ford 61, Owen J Roberts 37
Springfield 54, Harriton 33
St. Joseph 64, Avella 33
State College 60, Altoona 48
Sullivan County 53, Columbia-Montour 0
Susquehannock 44, Kennard-Dale 35
The Christian Academy 42, Morrisville 10
The Hill School 77, Barrack Hebrew 58
Trinity 61, Montour 33
Upper Dublin 53, Wissahickon 31
Upper Moreland 45, William Tennent 24
Williamsburg 58, Glendale 23
Williamson 37, North Penn-Mansfield 30
York Suburban 38, West York 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Maplewood vs. Fort Leboeuf, ppd.
