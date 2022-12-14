Tuesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press15

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 76, North Clarion 67

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 95, Leechburg 92

Bensalem 54, Council Rock North 42

Bethel Park 56, Baldwin 54

Bethlehem Liberty 53, Stroudsburg 48

Bishop Canevin 81, Belle Vernon 42

Bodine 51, Mastbaum 36

Boiling Springs 49, Camp Hill 39

Brashear 61, West Allegheny 59

Brentwood 58, Albert Gallatin 55

Brookville 58, Cambridge Springs 28

Burrell 59, St. Joseph 28

Calvary Christian 45, Plumstead Christian 36

Carbondale 54, Forest City 38

Carlisle 62, Harrisburg 50, 4OT

Carlynton 70, Burgettstown 38

Cedar Cliff 55, Lower Dauphin 49

Central Bucks East 61, Central Bucks South 58

Central Mountain 77, Mifflinburg 69

Chambersburg 47, Central Dauphin 44

Chartiers Valley 62, Seton-LaSalle 57

Cheltenham 57, Lower Moreland 48

Christopher Dock 62, Delco Christian 34

Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 34

Coatesville 68, Bishop Shanahan 57

Collegium Charter School 58, Bristol 53

Conemaugh Valley 63, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 28

Conneaut Area 50, Maplewood 34

Cumberland Valley 53, Central Dauphin East 40

Daniel Boone 66, Garden Spot 63

Donegal 54, Conestoga Valley 45

Downingtown East 60, West Chester East 57

ELCO 58, Hamburg 52

East Juniata 50, Halifax 45

East Stroudsburg North 80, Nazareth Area 70

East Stroudsburg South 65, Allentown Dieruff 62

Eden Christian 63, Sewickley Academy 27

Elizabeth Forward 62, Ringgold 39

Elk County Catholic 61, Johnsonburg 25

Ellwood City 52, Central Valley 39

Emmaus 69, Whitehall 39

Ephrata 62, Penn Manor 35

Erie Cathedral Prep 54, Slippery Rock 34

Erie McDowell 68, Mercyhurst Prep 33

Fels 76, Hill Freedman 46

Forbes Road 47, Everett 44

Forest Hills 66, Bishop McCort 47

Frankford 65, South Philadelphia 19

Franklin 59, Meadville 53

Franklin Regional 64, Hempfield 50

Freedom Area 64, Avella 30

Freeport 53, Derry 44

Garnet Valley 75, Ridley 46

General McLane 66, Northwestern 31

Gettysburg 70, James Buchanan 43

Girard 55, Corry 45

Governor Mifflin 53, Lebanon 49

Greenwood 68, St. Joseph’s Catholic 48

Grove City 53, Oil City 39

Hampton 70, Deer Lakes 38

Haverford 43, Conestoga 36

Haverford School 63, Abington Friends 51

Hempfield 66, Muhlenberg 58

Iroquois 71, Youngsville 58

Jefferson-Morgan 49, Bethlehem Center 37

Juniata 48, Newport 21

Karns City 47, Redbank Valley 42

Kutztown 58, Pequea Valley 45

Lancaster Catholic 59, Lancaster Mennonite 50

Latin Charter 53, Philadelphia Northeast 49

Laurel Highlands 72, Connellsville 45

Littlestown 58, Hanover 43

Loyalsock 66, Central Columbia 53

Malvern Phelps 43, Solebury 37

Mapletown 57, Frazier 51

Mars 66, Knoch 32

Masterman 49, Prep Charter 47

McConnellsburg 71, Claysburg-Kimmel 46

Meyersdale 60, Ferndale 55

Middletown 54, East Pennsboro 47

Milton Hershey 61, Mechanicsburg 53

Monessen 61, Carmichaels 60

Moniteau 59, Cranberry 27

Moon 56, North Allegheny 49

Morgantown, W.Va. 76, Greater Latrobe 49

Neighborhood Academy 75, Clairton 63

New Castle 62, Hickory 51

North East 58, Fort Leboeuf 47

North Hills 72, Butler 71

North Penn 65, Central Bucks West 56

Northgate 72, Cornell 45

Norwin 42, Mount Pleasant 28

Nueva Esperanza 65, Edison 62

Oley Valley 58, Annville-Cleona 30

Olney Charter 79, SLA Beeber 69

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 42, Ambridge 38

Overbrook 77, Audenried 71

Palumbo 69, String Theory Schools 60

Paul Robeson 66, High School of the Future 30

Penn Charter 41, La Salle 34

Penn Treaty 56, Motivation 43

Pennridge 60, Souderton 49

Pennsbury 52, Harry S. Truman 26

Perry Traditional Academy 65, Springdale 50

Peters Township 70, Canon-McMillan 54

Philadelphia George Washington 41, Martin Luther King 38

Pine-Richland 65, Fox Chapel 62

Plum 56, Propel Braddock Hills 47

Quaker Valley 42, Kennedy Catholic 39

Roxborough 76, Parkway Center City 24

Saegertown 62, Reynolds 57

Sankofa Freedom 63, Abraham Lincoln 44

Sayre 44, Tacony Academy 32

Schuylkill Valley 57, Upper Perkiomen 48

Science Leadership Center City 53, Parkway Northwest 39

Shady Side Academy 73, Avonworth 44

Sharon 65, Mercer 50

Shippensburg 86, Big Spring 37

Solanco 58, Cocalico 42

South Allegheny 53, Washington 46

South Side 74, Bentworth 65

Southern Fulton 39, Southern Huntingdon 38

Southmoreland 44, Yough 36

Spring Grove 62, South Western 60

Springfield Montco 43, New Hope-Solebury 37

Sto-Rox 70, Serra Catholic 68

Strath Haven 48, Marple Newtown 46

Strawberry Mansion 47, Freire Charter 37

Susquehannock 58, Kennard-Dale 55

Swenson 44, Elverson 40

TECH Freire Charter 71, Rush 34

Taylor Allderdice 72, West Mifflin 43

Thomas Jefferson 68, Steel Valley 56

Titusville 55, Sheffield 48

Trinity 78, Keystone Oaks 49

Tulpehocken 52, Pottsgrove 50

Union 67, Blackhawk 64

Union 79, Forest Area 13

Uniontown 103, Brownsville 33

Upper Dublin 61, Wissahickon 42

Vaux Big Picture 63, MAST Charter 58

Wallenpaupack 50, Dunmore 33

West Chester Henderson 65, Downingtown West 56

West Lawn Wilson 60, Manheim Township 53

West York 54, York Suburban 40

Western Beaver 76, Propel Montour High School 34

William Tennent 80, Upper Moreland 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cochranton vs. Jamestown, ppd. to Jan 4th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press