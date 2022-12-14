Tuesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press6

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antioch 63, Grayslake North 48

Argo 50, Hillcrest 47

Aurora (West Aurora) 48, Wheaton Warrenville South 44

Barrington 50, Evanston Township 48

Benton 59, Harrisburg 41

Biggsville West Central 50, Elmwood 40

Bolingbrook 61, Bradley-Bourbonnais 36

Burlington Central 55, Algonquin (Jacobs) 21

Carmel 43, Lincoln Way Central 35

Carmi White County 46, Mount Vernon 43

Cerro Gordo 49, Clinton 25

Chester 52, Red Bud 32

Chicago (Butler) 54, Rolling Meadows 53

Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 39, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 23

Chicago (Christ the King) 41, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 28

Chicago (Disney II) 47, Raby 24

Clemente 34, Chicago (Ogden International) 25

Decatur MacArthur 72, Eisenhower 41

Dixon 43, Knoxville 25

Downers North 53, Hinsdale Central 31

Downers South 65, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 31

Dundee-Crown 28, Prairie Ridge 26

Effingham 66, Charleston 7

Fremd 53, Kenwood 47

Galena 71, Potosi/Cassville, Wis. 39

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 48, Woodstock 35

Glenbard East 53, West Chicago 29

Graves Co., Ky. 60, Marion 38

Grayslake Central 44, Round Lake 33

Hersey 69, St. Charles North 39

Homewood-Flossmoor 60, Stagg 22

Hononegah 56, Belvidere 19

Huntley 48, McHenry 25

LaSalle-Peru 59, Sandwich 26

Lake Zurich 38, York 35

Lanark Eastland 60, West Carroll 26

Lemont 40, Reed-Custer 18

Lena-Winslow 51, East Dubuque 24

Libertyville 58, Glenbrook South 35

Lincoln 69, Mt. Zion 29

Lincoln Way West 53, Sandburg 48

Machesney Park Harlem 60, Rockford East 24

Mather 35, Prosser 28

Midland 55, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 28

Montini 55, Deerfield 49

Morgan Park Academy def. Illinois Lutheran, forfeit

Mount Vernon 63, Carbondale 30

Nokomis 52, Pawnee 18

North Boone 53, South Beloit 38

Northside Prep 50, Chicago (Jones) 19

O’Fallon 68, Waterloo 38

Orion 52, Sterling Newman 24

Ottawa 63, Rochelle 33

Payton 40, Amundsen 35

Pecatonica 47, Polo 36

Peoria Heights (Quest) 55, Galva 28

Petersburg PORTA 64, Midwest Central 47

Princeton 47, St. Bede 30

Robinson 46, South Vigo, Ind. 27

Rochester 41, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 34

Rock Island Alleman 42, Sherrard 22

Rockford Boylan 53, Freeport 16

Rockford Christian 49, Freeport (Aquin) 29

Rockford Guilford 56, Belvidere North 24

Springfield Southeast 56, Jacksonville 42

St. Francis 37, IC Catholic 36

Sycamore 55, Morris 13

Thornwood 59, Harvey Thornton 18

Vandalia 61, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 51

Vernon Hills 51, Lake Park 46

Warren 42, Pearl City 35

Wauconda 57, Grant 48

Westlake 47, North Shore Country Day 38

Wethersfield 61, Abingdon 58

Wheaton Academy 55, Chicago Christian 25

Whitney Young 85, Westinghouse 22

Willowbrook 46, Maine West 41

Woodlands Academy 33, Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan) 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press