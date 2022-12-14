Tuesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press8

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Hebron 47, Rockford Christian Life 45

Altamont 53, Carlyle 35

Anna-Jonesboro 51, Carterville 35

Annawan 48, Henry 34

Arcola 50, Sullivan 44, OT

Arthur Christian 73, DeLand-Weldon 20

Athens 56, Springfield Lutheran 45

Batavia 61, Glenbard North 46

Beecher 79, St. Anne 52

Belleville East 64, Breese Mater Dei 46

Bensenville (Fenton) 59, Larkin 46

Bloomington Christian 73, Hartsburg-Emden 37

Breese Central 70, Bethalto Civic Memorial 65, 2OT

Brimfield 61, Wethersfield 50

Brother Rice 68, Romeoville 49

Burlington Central 67, Galesburg 58

Burlington, Iowa 67, Galesburg 58

Casey-Westfield 52, Neoga 38

Catlin (Salt Fork) 67, Armstrong 45

Champaign Centennial 68, Rantoul 56

Champaign St. Thomas More 71, Fisher 24

Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 51, Parkview Christian Academy 46

Chicago (Comer) 42, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 35

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 73, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 38

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 70, Hubbard 50

Chicago Ag Science 80, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 39

Chicago Christian 53, Westmont 46

Chicago Washington 34, Air Force Academy 25

Christopher 69, Waltonville 57

Clinton 63, Riverton 27

Coal City 54, Herscher 43

Cobden 44, Dongola 22

Collinsville 50, Granite City 35

Columbia 64, Steeleville 29

Corliss 45, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 42

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 61, Warrensburg-Latham 25

Decatur MacArthur 72, Eisenhower 41

Decatur St. Teresa 51, Pleasant Plains 45

Dixon 57, Plano 38

Downers North 64, Hersey 40

Dyett 63, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 58

East Peoria 61, Dunlap 46

Edwardsville 67, Cahokia 61

Englewood Excel 47, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 43

Evergreen Park 76, Blue Island Eisenhower 74

Fenger 50, Chicago ( SSICP) 22

Freeburg 61, Waterloo 49

Galena 71, Pearl City 39

Geneva 43, Hoffman Estates 38

Gilman Iroquois West 53, Watseka (coop) 21

Glenbard East 66, West Chicago 55

Goreville 62, Harrisburg 48

Grant Park 77, Unity Christian 41

Hall 47, St. Bede 30

Hamilton County 52, Fairfield 43

Highland 77, Litchfield 40

Hillcrest 75, Argo 28

Hillsboro 68, Mulberry Grove 38

Hirsch 53, Excel Academy of South Shore 48

Hoopeston 54, Westville 46

Hyde Park 72, Phillips 71

IC Catholic 46, St. Edward 40

Illini West (Carthage) 53, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 38

Jerseyville Jersey 55, Staunton 38

Johnston City 62, Sesser-Valier 47

Joliet Catholic 57, Plainfield South 43

Julian 69, Bowen 52

Kankakee (McNamara) 69, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 68

Kankakee 74, Southland 24

Kennedy 77, DuSable 33

Kenwood 79, Morgan Park 29

LaSalle-Peru 59, Sycamore 39

Lake Park 69, Elk Grove 47

Lakes Community 82, Round Lake 44

Lena-Winslow 56, Durand 31

Libertyville 67, Lake Zurich 52

Lincoln Way West 53, Sandburg 48

Lincoln-Way East 55, Andrew 39

Lindblom 75, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 67

Lisle (Benet Academy) 68, Niles Notre Dame 35

Lisle 37, Peotone 29

Lovejoy 62, Farina South Central 47

Mahomet-Seymour 74, Taylorville 52

Marist 54, Carmel 43

Marmion 58, Leo 28

McCluer North, Mo. 58, Belleville West 53

McHenry 58, Richmond-Burton 19

Metamora 77, Canton 27

Midland 43, Princeville 38

Milford 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 21

Mississippi Valley Christian 53, First Baptist Academy 33

Moline 66, Rockridge 48

Morton 56, Pekin 43

Mounds Meridian 79, Joppa 36

Moweaqua Central A&M 50, Maroa-Forsyth 39

Mt. Carmel 56, Flora 42

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 48, Havana 34

Mt. Zion 72, Normal West 57

N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 51, OPH 43

Nashville 50, Chester 31

New Athens 64, Trico 52

Newton 63, Effingham St. Anthony 54

Niles North 77, Niles West 64

Nokomis 53, Pana 38

Normal University 54, Springfield 52

North Clay 82, Grayville 37

North Greene 67, Jacksonville ISD 19

Okawville 60, Greenville 41

Olney (Richland County) 49, Salem 28

Oswego East 43, Metea Valley 33

Ottawa Marquette 81, Indian Creek 41

Payson Seymour 66, Concord (Triopia) 57

Pecatonica 80, Sterling Newman 63

Peoria Heights (Quest) 48, Roanoke-Benson 43

Peoria Notre Dame 58, Peoria (H.S.) 55

Pinckneyville 66, Du Quoin 43

Putnam County 72, Somonauk 59

Quad Cities 49, Pathway Christian, Iowa 32

Quincy 56, Webster Groves, Mo. 47

Raymond Lincolnwood 50, Gillespie 48

Red Bud 48, East Alton-Wood River 39

Reed-Custer 75, Wilmington 49

Rich Township 63, Oak Lawn Richards 46

Robinson 78, Charleston 62

Rock Island 57, Normal Community 55

Rock Island Alleman 42, Sherrard 22

Rockford Christian 79, Marengo 45

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 58, Rochester 26

Scales Mound 56, East Dubuque 53

Seneca 57, Gardner-South Wilmington 41

Serena 69, Sandwich 64

South Elgin 88, Streamwood 45

Springfield Calvary 75, Buffalo Tri-City 38

Springfield Lanphier 45, Chatham Glenwood 35

Springfield Southeast 74, Jacksonville 56

St. Charles East 65, Schaumburg 53

St. Francis 57, Elmwood Park 25

St. Ignatius 77, Providence-St. Mel 32

St. Joseph-Ogden 66, Danville 55

St. Patrick 53, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 46

St. Rita 70, St. Laurence 41

St. Viator 44, Nazareth 41

Streator 59, Manteno 30

Teutopolis 66, Effingham 38

Tilden 64, IHSCA 39

Tolono Unity 65, Champaign Central 56

Tremont 78, Heyworth 71

Trenton Wesclin 61, Sparta 57

Tuscola 54, Heritage 22

United Township High School 76, Riverdale 27

Vernon Hills 69, Woodstock North 50

Vienna 100, Pope County 55

Warren 63, Juda, Wis. 18

Washington 68, Bartonville (Limestone) 37

Wayne City 55, Sandoval 36

West Hancock 48, Monmouth-Roseville 47

Wheaton Academy 70, Aurora Central Catholic 47

Winnebago 33, Byron 29

Woodland 60, LaMoille 32

Woodstock Marian 67, Harvest Christian Academy 63

York 55, Hinsdale South 43

Yorkville 65, Aurora Math-Science 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press