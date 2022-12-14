OUZ Promotes Regional Campus Tuition Value

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio University Zanesville regional campus offers an Ohio University education at an affordable cost, and for some, that can make earning a college degree possible.

Ohio University Zanesville Manager of Communication and External Relations Heather Sands Davis talked about the affordability of attending a regional campus and some of the tuition assistance opportunities that are offered to further reduce cost.

“Students can have their application fees waived,’ Sands Davis said. “Now that would be for Ohio University Zanesville, any regional campuses and also main campus. So we can help you get your fee waived and have your fee waived directly through our campus. You can visit us on Facebook and the information is on our social media pages to have those fees waived. We want to make sure if you are looking at Ohio University in Athens or Zanesville campuses, we want to make sure you get your application in as soon as possible, that way it will help you save that cost of having your application fee.”

Ohio University also offers several Regional Campus awards and scholarships that you can apply for that covers costs beyond what a Pell Grant will absorb. The deadline for the Fall 23 semester scholarships is January 15.

“So there are scholarships available where we have times when people can come in and we can meet with you one on one to help you with those applications,” Sands Davis said. “But once you apply to the campus and you complete your FAFSA we can help you with that and that way you have applied for all of our scholarships. Those are all available and once you apply to the campus, which is free for you to apply, you can go ahead and be eligible for those awards based on your application.”

To learn more about everything Ohio University Zanesville has to offer you can schedule a visit to the campus by visiting the weblink in this story posted on whiznews.com.