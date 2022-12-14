Kiwanis Club of Zanesville Hosts Christmas Party



ZANESVILLE, Oh – 70 local students were given a little extra holiday cheer today.

The Kiwanis Club of Zanesville hosted their annual Christmas party today at the West Muskingum Booster Hall.

Schools across the area invited children in need this holiday season to the party and those kids were able to have some festive fun this afternoon.

Kiwanis members, along with some help from high school Key clubs bought gifts, including toys and clothes for each child and served as hosts at the party, all through funds raised by the Kiwanis Club year-round.



“You may be mostly familiar with us when we’re out selling peanuts and you may wonder how we use those funds. Well this is one of our favorite ways to use the funds we raise throughout the peanut sales and fundraising throughout the year, is to provide a Christmas to needing kids in our community.

This is one of the events that really makes all the work that we put into Kiwanis worth it,” Zanesville Kiwanis President Sean Fennell said.



The afternoon included lunch, music, and even a visit from the jolly guy himself, Santa Claus!

Made extra special by being back in person once again for the first time since COVID, Christmas Party Chair, Bridget Tetak, says the best part is seeing the kids’ reactions.





“I’ve seen so many things over the years, where kids have put on a new coat and that was their favorite coat they’ve ever owned, or to see the interaction with the high school kids and the elementary kids and how they enjoy seeing what they’ve given back to the community and to their younger peers as well.

It’s just, it’s so heartwarming, and to see their smiles, it’s the best,” Christmas Party chairperson Bridget Tetak said.



If you’re interested in the Kiwanis Club and the work they do, visit their Facebook page for more information at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/262641927125171/

You are also welcome join them for one of their meetings, which are Wednesdays at 11:45 AM at Immanuel Church of Christ in downtown Zanesville.