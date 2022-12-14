Finks Full Court Press Scoreboard

Boy’s Basketball

WEST MUSKINGUM: 56

MEADOWBROOK: 26

TRI-VALLEY:60

RIVER VIEW:53

PHILO: 69

CROOKSVILLE: 50

NEW LEXINGTON: 61

MORGAN: 33

The Panthers got off to an early 11-1 lead in the first quarter and rode that momentum to a victory.

JOHN GLENN: 87

COSHOCTON: 44

John Glenn scored 19 of the first 21 points of the second quarter.

UNION LOCAL: 55

CAMBRIDGE: 43

CALDWELL: 72

SHENANDOAH: 65

MAYSVILLE: 58

SHERIDAN: 56

Hayden Jarrett hit a shot with 7 seconds left to give Maysville the lead. Raine Rodich led scoring with 21pts, Reed Coconis had 12, & AJ Winders 8 for Sheridan. Maysville stays undefeated after the close two point victory.

Girl’s Basketball

ZANESVILLE: 44

NORTHRIDGE: 41

Blue Devils improve to 4-2 on the year and will next play at Logan on Saturday at 1 p.m.

NEWARK CATHOLIC: 63

WATKINS MEMORIAL: 53

The Green Wave is now 4-1 on the season and they will play at Lakewood on Friday at 7 p.m.