Finks Full Court Press Scoreboard

Boy’s Basketball
WEST MUSKINGUM: 56
MEADOWBROOK: 26
TRI-VALLEY:60
RIVER VIEW:53
PHILO: 69
CROOKSVILLE: 50
NEW LEXINGTON: 61
MORGAN: 33
The Panthers got off to an early 11-1 lead in the first quarter and rode that momentum to a victory.
JOHN GLENN: 87
COSHOCTON: 44
John Glenn scored 19 of the first 21 points of the second quarter.
UNION LOCAL: 55
CAMBRIDGE: 43
CALDWELL: 72
SHENANDOAH: 65
MAYSVILLE: 58
SHERIDAN: 56
Hayden Jarrett hit a shot with 7 seconds left to give Maysville the lead. Raine Rodich led scoring with 21pts, Reed Coconis had 12, & AJ Winders 8 for Sheridan. Maysville stays undefeated after the close two point victory.
Girl’s Basketball
ZANESVILLE: 44
NORTHRIDGE: 41
Blue Devils improve to 4-2 on the year and will next play at Logan on Saturday at 1 p.m.
NEWARK CATHOLIC: 63
WATKINS MEMORIAL: 53
The Green Wave is now 4-1 on the season and they will play at Lakewood on Friday at 7 p.m.