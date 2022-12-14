Devils bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (21-6-2, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils aim to end a three-game slide when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

New Jersey is 21-6-2 overall with a 5-3-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have a 14-2-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Philadelphia has a 2-5-4 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 9-13-7 record overall. The Flyers are third in league play serving 12.0 penalty minutes per game.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Devils won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has 10 goals and 20 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has scored eight goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 11 goals and 13 assists for the Flyers. Kevin Hayes has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.