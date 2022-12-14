The City of Zanesville is Hosting a Blood Drive in Honor of a Tragic Industrial Accident

ZANESVILLE, oh – On November 30th there was a tragic industrial accident on interstate 70.



The accident brought most of the city of Zanesville to a standstill. Stephanie Winland, an employee at the Zanesville Community Development Department, reached out to the wife of the industrial worker who was injured in the accident. She said her husband needed more than 30 units of blood after the accident and encouraged people to donate blood. Out of respect of the family and her wishes, the city of Zanesville is hosting a blood drive on December 28th.

“I appreciated her message to say you know, let’s try to make something positive out of a negative and bring awareness to the fact that we need blood donated.” Community Development Department employee Stephanie Winland stated.



The blood drive will be at the Secrest Auditorium from 5 to 6 pm. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can make an appointment by going to the American Red Cross website.

“You don’t ever realize when it’s going to be your turn. We take advantage of the fact that we live in a country that has excellent medical resources. But to continue to have that, we have to continue to keep our blood stocked.” Winland Said.

Help the city of Zanesville reach their goal of getting 60 units of blood by visiting the link below to sign up and give blood.

Donate Blood, Platelets or Plasma. Give Life | Red Cross Blood