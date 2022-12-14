7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti870269

Updated on Wednesday, December 14 Morning:

Today: Scattered Showers/Snow. Mostly Cloudy. High 44°

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Breezy. Warmer. Low 38°

Thursday: Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. High 50°

DISCUSSION:     

Rain and snow will be possible for late Wednesday morning, before turning to rain once we warm up. Not much rain should fall on Wednesday as much of the rain will be south of us, but more rain will move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid forties on Wednesday, and jump to near fifty on Thursday. 

We will be dry again on Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs only in the upper thirties to near forty. 

Even cooler conditions will be with us this weekend. Highs will be in the lower thirties for Saturday and Sunday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Saturday, and decrease to partly cloudy on Sunday.

We start up the new work week slightly warmer, with highs up into the mid thirties. Skies will remain partly cloudy.

We cool back to the lower thirties on Tuesday, along with partly cloudy skies.

Have a Great Wednesday!!

Connect with me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!