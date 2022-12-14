Updated on Wednesday, December 14 Morning:

Today: Scattered Showers/Snow. Mostly Cloudy. High 44°

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Breezy. Warmer. Low 38°

Thursday: Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. High 50°

DISCUSSION:

Rain and snow will be possible for late Wednesday morning, before turning to rain once we warm up. Not much rain should fall on Wednesday as much of the rain will be south of us, but more rain will move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid forties on Wednesday, and jump to near fifty on Thursday.

We will be dry again on Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs only in the upper thirties to near forty.

Even cooler conditions will be with us this weekend. Highs will be in the lower thirties for Saturday and Sunday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Saturday, and decrease to partly cloudy on Sunday.

We start up the new work week slightly warmer, with highs up into the mid thirties. Skies will remain partly cloudy.

We cool back to the lower thirties on Tuesday, along with partly cloudy skies.

Have a Great Wednesday!!

