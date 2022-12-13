Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antioch 63, Grayslake North 48

Aurora (West Aurora) 48, Wheaton Warrenville South 44

Biggsville West Central 50, Elmwood 40

Bolingbrook 61, Bradley-Bourbonnais 36

Carmel 43, Lincoln Way Central 35

Chester 52, Red Bud 32

Chicago (Butler) 54, Rolling Meadows 53

Chicago (Christ the King) 41, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 28

Chicago (Disney II) 47, Raby 24

Clemente 34, Chicago (Ogden International) 25

Decatur MacArthur 72, Eisenhower 41

Dixon 43, Knoxville 25

Downers South 65, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 31

Dundee-Crown 28, Prairie Ridge 26

Galena 71, Potosi/Cassville, Wis. 39

Glenbard East 53, West Chicago 29

Hersey 69, St. Charles North 39

Homewood-Flossmoor 60, Stagg 22

Hononegah 56, Belvidere 19

Huntley 48, McHenry 25

LaSalle-Peru 59, Sandwich 26

Lake Zurich 38, York 35

Lanark Eastland 60, West Carroll 26

Lemont 40, Reed-Custer 18

Libertyville 58, Glenbrook South 35

Lincoln 69, Mt. Zion 29

Lincoln Way West 53, Sandburg 48

Machesney Park Harlem 60, Rockford East 24

Midland 55, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 28

Montini 55, Deerfield 49

Morgan Park Academy def. Illinois Lutheran, forfeit

North Boone 53, South Beloit 38

Orion 52, Sterling Newman 24

Ottawa 63, Rochelle 33

Pecatonica 47, Polo 36

Peoria Heights (Quest) 55, Galva 28

Petersburg PORTA 64, Midwest Central 47

Princeton 47, St. Bede 30

Robinson 46, South Vigo, Ind. 27

Rochester 41, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 34

Rock Island Alleman 42, Sherrard 22

Rockford Christian 49, Freeport (Aquin) 29

Rockford Guilford 56, Belvidere North 24

Sycamore 55, Morris 13

Thornwood 59, Harvey Thornton 18

Vandalia 61, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 51

Vernon Hills 51, Lake Park 46

Warren 42, Pearl City 35

Wauconda 57, Grant 48

Wheaton Academy 55, Chicago Christian 25

Whitney Young 85, Westinghouse 22

Willowbrook 46, Maine West 41

Woodlands Academy 33, Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan) 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press