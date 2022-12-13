Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antioch 63, Grayslake North 48
Aurora (West Aurora) 48, Wheaton Warrenville South 44
Biggsville West Central 50, Elmwood 40
Bolingbrook 61, Bradley-Bourbonnais 36
Carmel 43, Lincoln Way Central 35
Chester 52, Red Bud 32
Chicago (Butler) 54, Rolling Meadows 53
Chicago (Christ the King) 41, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 28
Chicago (Disney II) 47, Raby 24
Clemente 34, Chicago (Ogden International) 25
Decatur MacArthur 72, Eisenhower 41
Dixon 43, Knoxville 25
Downers South 65, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 31
Dundee-Crown 28, Prairie Ridge 26
Galena 71, Potosi/Cassville, Wis. 39
Glenbard East 53, West Chicago 29
Hersey 69, St. Charles North 39
Homewood-Flossmoor 60, Stagg 22
Hononegah 56, Belvidere 19
Huntley 48, McHenry 25
LaSalle-Peru 59, Sandwich 26
Lake Zurich 38, York 35
Lanark Eastland 60, West Carroll 26
Lemont 40, Reed-Custer 18
Libertyville 58, Glenbrook South 35
Lincoln 69, Mt. Zion 29
Lincoln Way West 53, Sandburg 48
Machesney Park Harlem 60, Rockford East 24
Midland 55, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 28
Montini 55, Deerfield 49
Morgan Park Academy def. Illinois Lutheran, forfeit
North Boone 53, South Beloit 38
Orion 52, Sterling Newman 24
Ottawa 63, Rochelle 33
Pecatonica 47, Polo 36
Peoria Heights (Quest) 55, Galva 28
Petersburg PORTA 64, Midwest Central 47
Princeton 47, St. Bede 30
Robinson 46, South Vigo, Ind. 27
Rochester 41, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 34
Rock Island Alleman 42, Sherrard 22
Rockford Christian 49, Freeport (Aquin) 29
Rockford Guilford 56, Belvidere North 24
Sycamore 55, Morris 13
Thornwood 59, Harvey Thornton 18
Vandalia 61, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 51
Vernon Hills 51, Lake Park 46
Warren 42, Pearl City 35
Wauconda 57, Grant 48
Wheaton Academy 55, Chicago Christian 25
Whitney Young 85, Westinghouse 22
Willowbrook 46, Maine West 41
Woodlands Academy 33, Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan) 32
