Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 41, Conneaut 37

Archbold 58, Pettisville 49

Bainbridge Paint Valley 36, Williamsport Westfall 28

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 46, Kansas Lakota 44

Bidwell River Valley 41, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 19

Bryan 40, Napoleon 24

Burton Berkshire 32, Mantua Crestwood 23

Chagrin Falls 60, Orange 27

Chesterland W. Geauga 74, Beachwood 41

Chillicothe Huntington 59, Southeastern 51

Chillicothe Unioto 78, Frankfort Adena 52

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 56, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 36

Cin. Purcell Marian 55, Cooper, Ky. 47

Cle. E. Tech def. Cle. Glenville, forfeit

Cle. Rhodes def. Cle. Collinwood, forfeit

Cols. Whetstone 58, East 37

Gibsonburg 47, New Riegel 28

Granville Christian 28, Delaware Christian 25

Grove City 46, Canal Winchester 23

Hebron Lakewood 45, Newark Licking Valley 27

Holland Springfield 42, Liberty Center 37

Independence 45, Rocky River Lutheran W. 27

Johnstown 40, Pataskala Licking Hts. 36

Kalida 35, Columbus Grove 34

Lakeside Danbury 54, Old Fort 51

Leipsic 59, Miller City 38

Lima Perry 48, Ashtabula Edgewood 42

Marysville 55, Newark 40

Milford 47, Ursuline Academy 25

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 63, Norwalk St. Paul 19

New Richmond 54, Georgetown 36

Newark Cath. 62, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53

Norwalk 46, Collins Western Reserve 14

Orrville 56, Ashland Mapleton 22

Orwell Grand Valley 46, Wickliffe 27

Piketon 60, Chillicothe Zane Trace 33

Port Clinton 58, Oregon Stritch 21

Powell Olentangy Liberty 38, Lewis Center Olentangy 35

Richmond Hts. 36, Cuyahoga Hts. 25

Rockford Parkway 72, Waynesfield-Goshen 27

Rocky River Magnificat 64, Sandusky Perkins 38

Rossford 40, Tontogany Otsego 34

Sherwood Fairview 70, Delta 21

Spencerville 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 32

Sycamore Mohawk 62, Galion 22

Tiffin Calvert 45, Sandusky St. Mary 23

Tiffin Columbian 36, Upper Sandusky 33

Van Wert 29, Haviland Wayne Trace 26

Wauseon 55, Bowling Green 40

Westerville S. 62, Bishop Watterson 38

Zanesville 44, Johnstown Northridge 41

