Tiger Woods and son Charlie lead field at PNC Championship

Site: Orlando, Florida.

Course: Ritz-Carlton GC. Yardage: 7,106. Par: 72.

Television: Saturday, 1-2 p.m. (Peacock), 2-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Peacock), 12:30-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC).

Prize money: $1.085 million. Winner’s share: $200,000.

Defending champions: John Daly and John Daly Jr.

Last year: John Daly and Little John Daly made birdie on the final hole for a one-shot victory over Tiger and Charlie Woods.

Notes: Tiger Woods is playing with 13-year-old son Charlie for the third straight year. Because the event is sanctioned by the PGA Tour Champions, Woods will be allowed to ride in a cart. … The 36-hole tournament is for winners of a major or The Players Championship. Their partner is a family member who is not a member of any golf tour. … Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas defeated Woods and Rory McIlroy in a made-for-TV match that lasted 10 holes. Spieth and Thomas are playing the PNC Championship with their fathers. … Nelly Korda is playing with her father for the second straight year. Petr Korda is a former Australian Open tennis champion. … Annika Sorenstam is playing with her son, Will. … Thirteen of the 17 men’s major champions in the field have won the British Open. The exceptions are Jim Furyk, Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh and Justin Thomas. … Lee Trevino has played every year in the tournament.

EUROPEAN TOUR AND SUNSHINE TOUR

AFRASIA BANK MAURITIUS OPEN

Site: Grand Bale, Mauritius.

Course: Mont Choisy Le Golf. Yardage: 7,050. Par: 72.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Prize money: 1 million euros. Winner’s share: 166,667 euros.

Defending champion: Rasmus Højgaard (2019).

Race to Dubai leader: Thriston Lawrence.

Last week: Ockie Strydom won the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Notes: The tournament was canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … Dean Burmester at No. 56 is the highest-ranked player in the field. He would need to win to have any chance at the top 50 for a Masters invitation. … Two winners last week are part of the field. Ockie Strydom won his first European tour event at the Alfred Dunhill, and Thomas Bjorn won the Legends Tour event. … This is the final event on the European tour schedule for 2022. The next official event is the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January. … The field includes Thomas Detry of Belgium, who is playing his first full year on the PGA Tour. … Three of the previous five editions of the tournament were decided by a playoff. … The inaugural tournament in 2015 at Heritage Golf Club featured the first ace on a par 4 in European tour and Sunshine Tour history.

Next tournament: Hero Cup on Jan. 13-15.

PGA TOUR

Last week: Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala won the QBE Shootout.

Next tournament: Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 5-8.

FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power.

OTHER TOURS

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open, Hacienda Chicureo Club, Santiago, Chile. Defending champion: Alan Wagner.

