The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (28) 9-0 700 1 2. Stanford 10-1 672 2 3. Ohio St. 10-0 627 3 4. Indiana 10-0 623 4 5. Notre Dame 8-1 577 5 6. Virginia Tech 10-0 549 7 7. North Carolina 8-1 514 8 8. NC State 9-1 505 8 9. UConn 7-2 450 6 10. UCLA 9-1 416 13 11. LSU 9-0 391 11 12. Iowa 8-3 369 16 13. Utah 8-0 359 15 14. Iowa St. 7-2 329 10 15. Maryland 9-3 310 20 16. Oregon 7-1 264 17 16. Creighton 8-1 264 18 18. Baylor 7-2 186 19 19. Michigan 9-1 181 14 20. Arizona 7-1 177 12 21. Arkansas 12-0 169 21 22. Kansas 9-0 149 – 23. Gonzaga 9-2 100 22 24. Oklahoma 8-1 72 23 25. Villanova 9-2 56 25

Others receiving votes: St. John’s 19, Marquette 18, Louisville 14, Virginia 7, Texas 6, Kansas St 5, Duke 5, Rice 4, Florida St. 3, Missouri 2, Southern Cal 2, DePaul 2, Columbia 2, Nebraska 1, Middle Tennessee 1.