Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 45, Monticello 32

Altamont 51, North Clay 45

Alton 61, Bethalto Civic Memorial 42

Arcola def. Villa Grove/Heritage, forfeit

Arthur Christian 36, Calvary Christian Academy 29

Auburn 47, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 39

Aurora Central Catholic 70, Blue Island Eisenhower 25

Beecher 61, Illinois Lutheran 3

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 59, Belleville West 36

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 47, Oak Lawn Richards 33

Blue Ridge 46, Bloomington Christian 19

Breese Mater Dei 56, Highland 42

Carlyle 50, Centralia 33

Carrollton 52, Concord (Triopia) 24

Catlin (Salt Fork) 61, Chrisman 18

Century 54, Galatia 11

Chicago (Back of the Yards) 24, Hubbard 23

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 39, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 23

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 38, Chicago (Golder) 16

Chicago Washington 19, St. Francis de Sales 7

Christopher 55, Bluford Webber 23

Clinton 71, Macon Meridian 26

Cullom Tri-Point 61, Donovan 46

Cumberland 45, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 29

De La Salle 50, Tinley Park 28

DePue 35, Indian Creek 30

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 61, Colfax Ridgeview 22

Earlville 54, Aurora Math-Science 21

El Paso-Gridley 50, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 35

Elmwood Park 63, Westmont 61

Englewood STEM 46, Julian 36

Erie/Prophetstown 47, Bureau Valley 37

Eureka 41, Brimfield 35

Fairbury Prairie Central 59, Coal City 27

Faith Christian 46, South Beloit 31

Fieldcrest 76, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38

Freeburg 41, Mascoutah 36

Galesburg Christian High School 52, Unity Christian 35

Granite City 57, McCluer, Mo. 49

Grant Park 57, Southland 10

Hillsboro 56, Litchfield 22

Illini Central 40, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 35

Illini West (Carthage) 52, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 29

Johnston City 52, Hardin County 18

Joliet Catholic 49, St. Laurence 45

Kankakee Grace Christian 39, Momence 16

Kewanee 39, St. Bede 35

LeRoy 35, Lexington 34

Lena-Winslow 36, Orangeville 33

Lewistown 62, Rushville-Industry 32

Lockport 38, Oak Lawn Community 36

Manteno 57, Streator 20

Marengo 58, Harvest Christian Academy 28

Marissa/Coulterville 39, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 23

Mendon Unity 51, Barry (Western) 28

Mendon Unity 51, Pleasant Hill 28

Morrison 44, Pearl City 31

Mother McAuley 59, OPRF 23

Moweaqua Central A&M 53, Sullivan 40

Mt. Pulaski 76, Springfield Calvary 23

Mt. Pulaski 76, Springfield Lutheran 23

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 64, Jacksonville Routt 35

Newton 51, Salem 46

North-Mac 55, Piasa Southwestern 28

Okaw Valley 51, Argenta-Oreana 24

Ottawa 42, Seneca 28

Pana 50, Greenville 39

Paris 67, Casey-Westfield 17

Peoria Notre Dame 78, Bloomington 37

Peotone 61, Lisle 35

Pittsfield 48, Liberty 33

Pleasant Plains 54, Normal University 22

Pope County 66, Joppa 44

Quincy Notre Dame 57, Havana 51

Richwoods 58, St. Joseph-Ogden 51

River Ridge/Scales Mound 57, Shullsburg, Wis. 30

Roanoke-Benson 54, Ottawa Marquette 44

Robinson 55, Mt. Carmel 39

Rockridge 34, Monmouth-Roseville 21

Romeoville 54, Lindblom 23

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 39, Springfield Southeast 31

Sangamon Valley 42, Raymond Lincolnwood 27

Serena 32, Hinckley-Big Rock 26

Sherrard 50, Riverdale 21

Sparta 50, Dupo 25

St. Charles East 55, Aurora (West Aurora) 49

Staunton 66, Vandalia 35

Sterling Newman 33, Mendota 31

Teutopolis 46, Effingham St. Anthony 37

Thornton Fractional South 62, Riverside-Brookfield 27

Tremont 49, Heyworth 18

Tri-County 54, Cerro Gordo 31

Tri-Valley 55, Fisher 53

Universal 53, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 35

Vienna 59, Goreville 56

Warren 50, Ashton-Franklin Center 32

Watseka (coop) 48, Fithian Oakwood 25

Waukegan 67, Bensenville (Fenton) 57

Wethersfield 59, Peoria Christian 17

Woodlawn 68, Farina South Central 48

Woodstock Marian 54, Rockford Lutheran 53

Yorkville 48, Metea Valley 44

Zion Benton 34, Hoffman Estates 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Trico vs. Steeleville, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

