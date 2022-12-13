MCSO Most Wanted

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.

Joseph Scott Fleming

DOB: 10/24/1994

Last Known Address: 467 Hedgewood Ave, Zanesville, Ohio

Height: 6’1” Weight: 185

Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue

Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Warrant – No Bond

Charges: Rape 4 counts – Gross Sexual Imposition 4 counts

Johnny Patrick Bell

DOB: 09/11/1993

Last Known Address: 1671 Newark Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701

Offense/Warrant Type/Charges: Abduction, Felony Domestic Violence, Felonious Assault, Aggravated Menacing.

Wendy May Norman

AKA: Wendy May Jenkins

DOB: 04/20/1985

Last Known Address: 3145 Maysville Pike, Zanesville, OH

Height: 5’3” Weight: 200

Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel

Tattoos: n/a

Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment

Charges: 3cts Endangering Children, 3cts Domestic Violence, 2cts Corrupting Another w/Drugs, 3cts Kidnapping

Ryan Andrew Norman

DOB: 09/13/1981

Last Known Address: 3145 Maysville Pike, Zanesville, OH

Height: 5’8” Weight: 200

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Tattoos: Chest, Left Arm, Right Arm, Right Leg, and Right Forearm

Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment

Charges: 3cts Endangering Children, 3cts Abduction, 3cts Domestic Violence, 1ct Corrupting Another w/Drugs, 1ct Felony Assault, 6cts Kidnapping and 1ct Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Elizabeth Ann Barnett

DOB: 4/16/1991

Last Known Address: 3585 Gorsuch Road Nashport, OH

Height: 5’4” Weight: 110

Hair: Blond Eyes: Blue

Tattoos: Abdomen, Left Ankle, Left Wrist, Right Leg, Right Wrist

Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment

Charges: Tampering with Evidence (F/3), Possession Fentanyl-Related Compound (F/5), Illegal Conveyance of Drugs (F/3)

Randi Nicole Glass

DOB: 7/9/1979

Last Known Address: 62 N Pembroke Ave, Zanesville, OH

Height: 5’ 08” Weight: 260

Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue

Tattoos: Back, Ankle, Buttock, Chest, Rt Foot, Rt Forearm

Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment

Charges: Possession and Trafficking Methamphetamine

Bond: $150,000

Jeffrey Scott Body

AKA: “Body”

DOB: 09/07/1981

Last Known Address: 245 Boyelston Ave Newark Ohio

Height: 5’11” Weight: 240

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Offense/Warrant Type: Grand Jury Indictment

Charges: Possession of Drugs (Cocaine) F1 (MDO)Major Drug Offender, Trafficking in Drugs (Cocaine) F1 (MDO) Major Drug Offender, Trafficking in Drugs (Cocaine) F1, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs (Cocaine) F/2, Illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs (Cocaine) F/3, Permitting Drug Abuse F/5, Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity F/1 (MDO) Engaging in a Pattern of corrupt activity F/1 (MDO)