MCSO Most Wanted

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
Joseph Scott Fleming
DOB: 10/24/1994
Last Known Address: 467 Hedgewood Ave, Zanesville, Ohio
Height: 6’1” Weight: 185
Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Warrant – No Bond
Charges: Rape 4 counts – Gross Sexual Imposition 4 counts
Johnny Patrick Bell
DOB: 09/11/1993
Last Known Address: 1671 Newark Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701
Offense/Warrant Type/Charges: Abduction, Felony Domestic Violence, Felonious Assault, Aggravated Menacing.
Wendy May Norman
AKA: Wendy May Jenkins
DOB: 04/20/1985
Last Known Address: 3145 Maysville Pike, Zanesville, OH
Height: 5’3” Weight: 200
Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel
Tattoos: n/a
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment
Charges: 3cts Endangering Children, 3cts Domestic Violence, 2cts Corrupting Another w/Drugs, 3cts Kidnapping
Ryan Andrew Norman
DOB: 09/13/1981
Last Known Address: 3145 Maysville Pike, Zanesville, OH
Height: 5’8” Weight: 200
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Tattoos: Chest, Left Arm, Right Arm, Right Leg, and Right Forearm
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment
Charges: 3cts Endangering Children, 3cts Abduction, 3cts Domestic Violence, 1ct Corrupting Another w/Drugs, 1ct Felony Assault, 6cts Kidnapping and 1ct Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Elizabeth Ann Barnett
DOB: 4/16/1991
Last Known Address: 3585 Gorsuch Road Nashport, OH
Height: 5’4” Weight: 110
Hair: Blond Eyes: Blue
Tattoos: Abdomen, Left Ankle, Left Wrist, Right Leg, Right Wrist
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment
Charges: Tampering with Evidence (F/3), Possession Fentanyl-Related Compound (F/5), Illegal Conveyance of Drugs (F/3)
Randi Nicole Glass
DOB: 7/9/1979
Last Known Address: 62 N Pembroke Ave, Zanesville, OH
Height: 5’ 08” Weight: 260
Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue
Tattoos: Back, Ankle, Buttock, Chest, Rt Foot, Rt Forearm
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment
Charges: Possession and Trafficking Methamphetamine
Bond: $150,000
Jeffrey Scott Body
AKA: “Body”
DOB: 09/07/1981
Last Known Address: 245 Boyelston Ave Newark Ohio
Height: 5’11” Weight: 240
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Offense/Warrant Type: Grand Jury Indictment
Charges: Possession of Drugs (Cocaine) F1 (MDO)Major Drug Offender, Trafficking in Drugs (Cocaine) F1 (MDO) Major Drug Offender, Trafficking in Drugs (Cocaine) F1, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs (Cocaine) F/2, Illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs (Cocaine) F/3, Permitting Drug Abuse F/5, Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity F/1 (MDO) Engaging in a Pattern of corrupt activity F/1 (MDO)